DF has 21 confirmed cases and another 70 suspects

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) reported this Friday (7/29) that the federal capital has 21 confirmed cases of monkeypox infection, also known as monkeypox. According to the folder, another 70 suspected patients are awaiting the results of laboratory tests.

Also this Friday, the agency created the Operational Committee on Emergencies (COE) to act in the fight against the disease. the Secretariat carries out a survey of the patients’ profile and should publish the results next week. At the national level, smallpox is already treated as an outbreak.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) Recently, several countries have registered cases of patients diagnosed with monkeypox, a rare disease caused by the simian smallpox virus. According to the WHO, the condition is not considered serious: the mortality rate is 1 case in 100. However, it is the first time that it has become identified on a large scale outside the African continent.Getty Images ****Photo-person-coughing-droplets.jpg The disease was first diagnosed in humans in 1970. According to the profile of currently infected patients, most of them homosexuals or men who have sex with men (MSM), specialists suspect a possible contamination through sexual contact, as well as through contact. with injuries to sick people or droplets released during breathingLucas Ninno/Getty Images ****Picture-sick-person-sitting-on-sofa.jpg According to the U.S. Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox through contact with contaminated bodily fluids or shared items (such as clothing and bedding).”Roos Koole/Getty Images ****Picture-monkey-reclining-on-tree.jpg Initially, monkeypox is transmitted by contact with infected monkeys or rodents, and is most common in African countries. Prior to the current outbreak, only four countries outside the continent had identified cases in history.seng chye teo/ Getty Images ****Picture-child-with-smallpox-3.jpg Symptoms of the condition include fever, headache, body and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion and chills. There are also spots that appear on the entire body (mainly face, hands and feet) and evolve, forming crusts, which later fall off.Wong Yu Liang / EyeEm / Getty Images ****Photo-child-with-smallpox The incubation period for the virus ranges from seven to 21 days, but symptoms, which can be very itchy or painful, usually appear after 10 days.Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images ****Picture-person-taking-injection.jpg Because it is a disease very similar to smallpox, the vaccine against the condition also serves to prevent contamination. In severe cases, treatment includes antivirals and the use of blood plasma from immunized individuals.Natalia Gdovskaia/ Getty Images ****Ilustracao-virus-variola.jpg Although relatively rare and transmissible, European experts say the risk of a major outbreak is low.ROGER HARRIS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images ****Picture-child-with-smallpox-4.jpg In Europe, the cases already exceed 50. The countries with the highest number of diagnoses are Portugal (20), Spain (23) and the United Kingdom (7), according to the AFP news agency. The US also confirmed a patient with the diseasemmpile/ Getty Images 0

For now, the secretariat collects samples from patients with suspected infection and sends them to Rio de Janeiro so that reference laboratories can carry out the necessary tests for confirmation or disposal of monkeypox. The expectation is that the services of analysis of materials collected from suspected patients start from Monday (1/8) in the DF.

Patient with suspected monkeypox in DF: “Unbearable pain”

According to the Health Department, the DF has community transmission of smallpox. The folder informs that, in addition to the basic health units (UBSs), the UPAs are ready to receive patients with suspected monkeypox.

first death

The Ministry of Health reported this Friday that the first death from monkeypox in Brazil was a patient with several comorbidities, including cancer (lymphoma). The death occurred on Thursday (28/7). According to the folder, the man was 41 years old and was hospitalized in a public health center in Belo Horizonte (MG).

Afterwards, he was referred to the Intensive Care Center (ICU). According to the Ministry of Health, the cause of death was septic shock (spread of infection through the body), aggravated by monkeypox.

The latest bulletin released by the Ministry of Health shows that Brazil has so far recorded 1,066 cases of the disease. With the escalation of cases in several Brazilian states, the ministry inaugurated, this Friday, an Emergency Operations Center (COE) with the aim of monitoring the development of the disease. According to the agency, there are confirmed cases in 16 units of the Federation. Outbreak This week, the folder began to treat, for the first time, the disease as an outbreak. The term is used in epidemiology to identify above-normal amounts of contagious or health-related diseases. It is the first stage of a scale of evolution of the contagion, which can turn into an epidemic, endemic and pandemic – in the case of Covid-19. The Ministry of Health had not yet used the term in notes sent to the press, only in technical opinions when citing similar cases of increase in the contamination curve recorded in other countries.