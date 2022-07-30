Did you know that dizziness and vertigo are not the same thing? Learn the Differences – 7/29/2022

Often considered as the same malaise, dizziness and vertigo are symptoms that are confused, but, although worrying, they end up being ignored, without a careful medical evaluation being carried out.

However, such symptoms can each indicate that something is wrong in the body, thus requiring a more precise investigation by a specialist.

First of all, it is worth differentiating between dizziness and vertigo, in order to understand the cause of each of these symptoms and treat them correctly.

What is dizziness and what is vertigo

Image: iStock

“Dizziness is an altered sensation of balance and positioning, in addition to fainting, or the impression that the head is spinning”, informs the otolaryngologist Pedro Augusto Nogueira Vieira. “It’s a feeling of weakness, as if being anesthetized”, emphasizes Célia Roesler, neurologist doctor.

Dizziness can be bothersome, and only 5% of cases are considered serious.

On the other hand, “vertigo is a symptom that presents itself as a false sensation of movement, when it is not happening”, adds Livia Noléto, otorhinolaryngologist and specialist in otoneurology.

Vertigo is more specific. “The person feels that he is spinning or things around him are spinning”, reinforces the neurologist Roesler.

It’s something similar to that feeling of being on a rotating toy, those used by children in parks. When you are on the spinning toy and suddenly there is a stop, you still have the feeling that everything is still spinning. This symptom is accompanied by nausea and also a change in balance.

What are the possible causes behind

To differentiate the pathologies, it is necessary to know the causes that trigger the malaise. According to Noléto, dizziness and vertigo are symptoms of several diseases, but they are mainly present in labyrinth diseases.

These include benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (disorder of the inner ear, which causes attacks of vertigo triggered by certain changes in the position of the head), vestibular migraine (feeling dizzy with severe headache), Ménière’s disease (disorder in the inner ear). ) and vestibular neuronitis (disorder in the vestibular system of the inner ear that helps control balance).

“There are also other causes that are not related to the labyrinth, such as metabolism disorders, mainly related to glucose, vascular disorders, such as vasovagal syndrome, anxiety attacks and neurological disorders, such as stroke and brain tumors”, reports Nolêto.

Vieira recalls that frequent dizziness is usually associated with ear problems, such as labyrinthitis or Menière’s disease, but it can also be a sign of diabetes, anemia or even heart problems. In the case of dizziness that leads to fainting, the cause may be hypotension or hypoglycemia, or poor brain irrigation.

It should be noted that dizziness can be sporadic or even chronic, and is “very common in the elderly, accounting for about 6% of medical consultations, however, it can appear at any age, even in children”, warns Roesler.

Knowing the cause of dizziness and vertigo is important to seek a correct treatment Image: Istock

In the elderly, it may be responsible for a greater risk of falls and fractures, making them more unable to carry out their daily activities.

Other important causes of dizziness are changes in vision, such as diplopia, that is, double vision, which causes changes in balance. Medications, such as those for epilepsy and some tranquilizers, can also trigger dizziness.

With regard to vertigo, the neurologist reports that some people sensitive to rotational movements, such as coming and going, or even when they are in congested traffic, when braking the car and driving repeatedly, may experience vertigo.

“There is also vertigo caused by viral labyrinthitis, caused by herpes zoster, another by mastoiditis (an infection that affects the mastoid bone behind the ear), or even by the cervical spine. In addition to tumors in the auditory nerve, consumption of some antibiotics such as aminoglycosides and drugs such as AAS, as well as those for cancer treatment, diuretics such as furosemide, used to treat mild hypertension and heart and liver disorders that can cause vertigo,” Roesler points out.

It is worth noting that food, in general, can intensify the symptoms of dizziness and vertigo, especially the consumption of xanthines, such as caffeine (coffee), theophylline (teas) and theobromine (cocoa). Consumption of fast-absorbing sugars and carbohydrates and prolonged fasting are also associated with worsening symptoms.

how is the treatment

Image: Getty Images/iStockphotos

The treatment of dizziness and vertigo must focus on the cause of the symptoms, which is why its correct diagnosis is so important. “In some diseases it is not even necessary to use medication, only maneuvers performed by the doctor himself in the consultation resolve these symptoms, as in the case of benign paroxysmal positional vertigo”, guarantees Nolêto.

The otoneurologist also informs that there are other diseases in which diet and medication may be necessary, such as Ménière’s disease, vestibular migraine and vestibular neuronitis. “We also often have a multidisciplinary team with speech therapists, physiotherapists, psychologists and nutritionists”, she reveals.

According to Vieira, the evaluation of an otolaryngologist is necessary for the correct identification of the type of dizziness or vertigo and its treatment. “We can use drugs and even some exercises for labyrinthine rehabilitation,” she suggests.

The neurologist guarantees that the best treatment is prevention. For patients with motion vertigo, Roesler recommends that they always travel in the front seat of the car, don’t move their heads too much, don’t touch their cell phones, and don’t read when the car is moving.

“Always look at the horizon with your eyes fixed, do not consume alcoholic beverages or cigarettes, because they can worsen the vertigo condition”, he guides.

Both to prevent and to improve dizziness and labyrinthitis, it is recommended to reduce the consumption of sweets, sugar, caffeinated and chocolate. “The correct diagnosis of the cause of these symptoms is essential. Always remembering that dizziness and vertigo are not diseases, but symptoms of several diseases”, concludes Noléto.

Sources: Celia Roeslerneurologist, full member of the ABN (Brazilian Academy of Neurology), member of the Brazilian Headache Society and the International Headache Society; Lívia Noleto, otorhinolaryngologist, master of science, member and specialist of the otoneurology department of the ABORL-CCF (Brazilian Association of Otorhinolaryngology and Cervico-Facial Surgery) in Recife; and Pedro Augusto Nogueira Vieiraotorhinolaryngologist at Hospital Cema (SP).