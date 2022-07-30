Did you know that too much noise can cause a heart attack? Understand the risks!

Photo: Disclosure





Silence. This is often what we need to feel calm, as noise is one of the biggest causes of stress, and noise pollution is a harmful factor for public health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), after air pollution, this is the second largest environmental polluting agent.

What many people don’t know is that noise can even be an aggravating factor for Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) and heart attack.

According to Otorhinolaryngologist Márcio César da Silva, noise increases people’s tension, generating an increase in the release of adrenaline. For this reason, there is an increase in pressure, which can increase the risk of stroke or heart attack, especially in predisposed people.

The doctor warns that excessive noise generates some symptoms that are characteristic for the development of diseases, such as mood swings, headaches, insomnia, loss of concentration, ringing in the ears, fatigue, high blood pressure and hearing loss.

In addition, Márcio César points out that some classes of workers are more predisposed to develop hearing problems or intense stress, due to high noise exposure. They are: industrial workers, airport workers, musicians, people who work in nightclubs and bars with music.

It is also important to remember that people who use headphones and listen to sound at full volume are vulnerable to hearing-related problems.

“But, it is worth remembering that headphones are harmful when used for a long time and with high noise. During the pandemic, we noticed an increase in problems, due to people working and studying remotely and using these mechanisms more frequently”, highlighted the doctor.

Márcio César points out that modern and urban life increases exposure to noise due to traffic, the frequency in closed places and with loud music and the growth of streaming platforms, which makes people lose the habit of staying for a while in silence.

But when can you not avoid noise?

“It is important that people who cannot or cannot avoid exposure to noise pay attention to their hearing health and look for ENTs for periodic examinations, keeping the monitoring of hearing damage under control”, pointed out the doctor, Márcio César.

Keeping an eye on visual pollution

Not only does hearing pollution require attention, but it’s also important to be mindful of eye care. According to the ophthalmologist at Hospital de Olhos de Vitória, César Ronaldo Filho, there are two types of visual pollution and they are quite different.

One is aesthetics, which corresponds to the way we perceive our surroundings: colors, billboards and images. From a clinical point of view, it poses no risk to the eye.

On the other hand, there is also visual light pollution, which depending on the type of light emitted, can cause problems such as photophobia and glare. And case of patients with predisposition, it can cause seizures.

“One point that we must consider, but which is not directly related to visual pollution, is the prolonged exposure of our eyes to screens, which causes damage and can cause visual discomfort and dry eyes”, warned the doctor.

