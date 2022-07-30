discover the stock exchange companies that pay the most dividends in Brazil

The record distribution of dividends announced on Thursday, 28, by Petrobras it is just the “tip of the iceberg” in terms of the possibility of investors being remunerated for holding shares of large companies in their stock portfolio. In addition to the state-owned company, which usually leads the figures easily, the mining company OKO Bank of Brazil and Santanderin addition to industrial companies, are usually good dividend payers.

But what does the business gain by (potentially) remunerating its investor twice, once for the dividend and once for the (possible) appreciation of the stock? According to experts, these businesses have an extra layer of protection against market instability, as is currently the case in Brazilian stock exchange, B3.

This does not mean, however, that these papers are immune to market variations and the reality of their sectors. In the top 10 of the distribution of dividends until June, considering the behavior of the Ibovespa in the year, five companies operate above the market average – BB, BB Seguridade, Petrobras, Santander and CPFL -, while the others lose above the index in the year .

Continues after advertising

The data in the chart below refer to dividends actually paid in the first half of the year, and therefore exclude those announced on Thursday by Petrobras and Vale.

Louise Barsi, partner of the investment education platform Ações Garantem Futuro, says that the most perennial sectors of the market are the ones that pay more due to higher operating margins than in sectors such as retail. “The main segments that pay dividends are banking, energy, insurance, sanitation and telecommunications”, she explains.

For Gustavo Pimenta, Vale’s CFO, this extra layer of security comes with benefits. “A valued share helps the company to advance in strategic objectives, in addition to being a source of capital, which allows us to grow, do financing and business”, he says. Pimenta says that Vale has both investors looking to receive income and those who see the company well positioned for the long-term energy transition.

Dividend-paying securities offer another advantage, as they are exempt from Income Tax (IR) for whoever receives them. Second William Eiddirector of the finance studies center at Fundação Getúlio Vargas, discussions on the collection of taxes on dividends have dragged on since the 1990s, but they never get off the ground.

Petrobras and Vale are among the largest dividend payers on the stock exchange

The FGV professor also points out that the payment of dividends is also pressure from shareholders who hold relatively large stakes in certain businesses – as is the case with the pension funds Previ, from BB, and Petros, from Petrobras. Therefore, dividends serve to remunerate this relevant contingent with high bargaining power.

According to experts, when choosing a stock that pays dividends, one of the emerging forces is the search for the energy sector. Among the advantages of this segment are the predictability of billing, due to long-term contracts, as well as protection against inflation, because of annual adjustments provided for in the agreements. In the privatization carried out in June, Eletrobras handled R$ 33.7 billion, demonstrating the interest of investors in the segment.

“The energy and infrastructure sector is a high payer because it has the most predictable cash flow. Unlike other sectors, companies do not need as much surplus cash as a Localiza, which is more susceptible to market variations,” he says. Daniel Pradopartner of the multi-family office Nau Capital.

In this segment, CPFL was the electricity company that paid the most dividends to shareholders in the first half of the year. The total reached R$ 3.7 billion, according to data from consultancy TradeMap. With defensive characteristics in times of high interest rates, the energy sector is among those that most attract individuals on the Brazilian stock exchange, the B3.

In the energy transmission sector, Taesa is an example of a company that attracts investors. According to TradeMap, there was a 922% jump in the number of individual shareholders between 2019 and 2022. The company paid BRL 1.6 billion in dividends to shareholders in 2021 and, by June, another BRL 800 million in 2022. In its bylaws, the company commits to pay 50% of the profit to investors, above the industry average of 30%.

For Barsi, even in a complicated scenario for the Stock Exchange, investors should not be restricted to fixed income. “People usually go after what pays the most at the moment. But investments need to be divided into short, medium and long term boxes. For stocks, the convention is that the long term is five years.”

How companies pay their shareholders

dividends

These are amounts of net income shared with investors, who do not have to pay income tax on the gains. The amounts paid are defined at the shareholders’ meeting. If there is no profit, there is no dividend. Normally, the percentage of the paid profit can vary between 1% and 50%

Interest on equity

They are also a way of sharing earnings with shareholders. But the difference is accounting. These amounts are accounted for before profit is calculated and included as expenses, which leads companies to pay less tax.

Valuation of shares

Stock prices tend to rise over time as long as companies grow sustainably and make a profit. As a result, the investor’s equity increases over the years.

bonus

Companies can choose to pay a cash bonus or new shares. This happens when the company decides to pass on a part of the profits accumulated over time to the shareholders.