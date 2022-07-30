Drica Moraes appears in a bikini in a rare click on the web

Drica Moraes, actress, surprised many followers by appearing in a bikini, bouncing around in Lençóis Maranhenses. The famous also took the opportunity to celebrate her birthday with fans, celebrating her 53rd birthday.

“Drica!! Congratulations. May these 53 years in the force come”commented Fábio Assunção. “Dazzle”praised Andréia Horta. “Amore, heaven with sun and best wishes. Health and peace dear, kisses”vibrated Vera Fischer. “Live! Health, peace and a very good and long life for you, who deserve a lot and a little more”vibrates Guilherme Fontes.

Drica Moraes is not found in Maranhão for nothing. The famous has already started recording her first scenes of the next soap opera of Gloria Perez, Crossing. In the work, she will be the actor’s mother. Chay Suede. Recently, the actress came out in defense of her co-star, the ex-BBB Jade Piconwhich is part of the list.

“I try not to be prejudiced against things, at first, until the person proves to me otherwise. I’m a dinosaur already. In my time, I had to do theater, have stage experience. Today the times are different, it is not possible to see with so much prejudice”commented the global to Folha de São Paulo.

