Eduardo Bolsonaro may be included in investigations into the attack on the Capitol

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) can be included in the investigations carried out by the special committee of the United States House on the invasion of the Capitol, on January 6, 2021, by supporters of then-President Donald Trump which left people dead and injured.

US deputy Jamie Raskin spoke of the inclusion of the Brazilian parliamentarian, the 3rd son of President Jair Bolsonaro, to a Brazilian delegation that is in Washington, the US capital, where the Capitol, the seat of the US Congress, is located.

According to the report of participants at the meeting, Raskin was surprised to learn that Eduardo Bolsonaro was in the American capital days before the invasion of Congress and met with people close to Trump.

Commission investigating far-right international connections

Raskin told the Brazilian group that one of the lines of investigation carried out by Congress into the invasion should now involve the international connections of the American extreme right. Thus, Eduardo’s case may be included among the topics to be analyzed shortly by the committee.

“The meeting for me was very educational. It is clear that pro-democracy and pro-human rights forces in Brazil are afraid that something similar to what happened in the US on January 6 [de 2021] happen in your country,” Raskin said after the meeting.

Asked by journalists about the possibility of mentioning Brazil in the commission’s final report, the US congressman said he was not sure to what extent he would enter specific cases.

“Thomas Paine said the US would be a haven for people fleeing political and economic oppression, and I hope the country will fulfill that role in this century, defeating fascism and playing a role in supporting democracies, democratic institutions and elections in the United States. around the world,” he said.

He also spoke of Jair Bolsonaro’s systematic attacks on the Brazilian electoral system.

“The far right around the world has shown massive disrespect for democracy and institutions. I learned that President Bolsonaro has been publicly critical of the electoral process and has been promoting big lies about it, which could be a great prelude to an attempt to attack the electoral process or to stand on the sidelines of that process if it loses”, said Raskin.

“This is a typical mark of fascist parties. They end up encouraging violence, which makes the situation worse. I want to make sure that the US will stand very strongly on the side of democratic institutions in Brazil,” he added.

Eduardo Bolsonaro was with Trump allies involved in planning the attack on the Capitol, according to websites

In February last year, the websites Media Matters and Proof pointed out that Eduardo Bolsonaro had met with businessman Michael Lindell and other Trump allies involved in planning the attack on the US Congress. 03 denied having participated in secret meetings about the invasion.

Then chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Eduardo Bolsonaro was in Washington that week and met with Ivanka Trump , daughter of the Republican, and Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka and adviser to the then president, on January 4. The meetings were widely publicized by Jair Bolsonaro’s own son, on his social media.

The Brazilian lawmaker said he was invited to the White House by Trump’s daughter to visit the official residence of the US presidency.

Eduardo Bolsonaro was in the United States on the day of the invasion of the Capitol. Former postulant to the post of ambassador of Brazil in the country then commanded by Trump, he declined to comment on the episode.

In the company of his wife, Heloisa Bolsonaro, and daughter, Georgia, the deputy met with friends. Eleo joined the Bolsonarista guru Olavo de Carvalho and the influencer Allan dos Santos, on January 7. Olavo and Allan were other staunch Trump supporters.

Eduardo Bolsonaro set up a network of contacts with North American extremists

Since the beginning of the father’s term, Eduardo Bolsonaro sought to approach conservative right leaders in other countries and Trump allies like strategist Steve Bannon—recently convicted of contempt of Congressional commission.

The entourage of 19 Brazilian entities that met with Raskin went to Washington this week to talk about the risk of a coup in Brazil and Bolsonaro’s threats to the electoral system. The group — which includes Article 19, Conectas, the Arns Commission, Greenpeace Brazil, the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib) and the Vladimir Herzog Institute — had meetings at the State Department and with Senator Bernie Sanders, among other parliamentarians. (With Folhapress)