Elon Musk decides to sue Twitter after the social network opens a lawsuit against him – News

South African billionaire Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against Twitter this Friday (29), as part of the open dispute between the parties over the Tesla CEO’s withdrawal from buying the social network after announcing the operation at the end of April.

Musk has filed a lawsuit in Delaware court, where the case is being heard, court documents show, although the contents of the lawsuit remain secret. The trial between Musk and Twitter to resolve the dispute over the purchase of the social network will begin on October 17unless both parties agree on another date, according to released case documents.

The judge handling the case in a Delaware court on Thursday ordered the trial to be held from that date, after previously agreeing to Twitter’s request for an expedited process in the face of Musk’s claim to adjourn it. it until February of the next year.





In mid-July, Judge Katheleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ruled that the trial would take place next October and would initially last five days.

Musk notified earlier this month of his intention to cancel the purchase of the social network, agreed between the two parties for R$230 billion (US$44 billion), to which Twitter responded with a lawsuit in a court specializing in commercial disputes to force it to complete the operation.

Twitter’s board of directors invited its shareholders to vote on the purchase on Sept. 13 and asked them to green-light the transaction as the last step towards closing it, while acknowledging that it also depends on “pending litigation” with the millionaire.