Elon Musk strikes back and takes legal action against Twitter

The legal fight between businessman Elon Musk and Twitter won another round on Friday night (29). The owner of Tesla and SpaceX, who is being sued by the platform for giving up on buying it, has now filed a lawsuit in which Twitter is the defendant and he considers himself the injured party.

The indictment and the contents of the 164-page document are still confidential, but will be released to the public after the deletion of sensitive information regarding the billionaire or the social network, reports NBC News.

Musk’s legal team has filed the lawsuit in the same Delaware court that is hearing Twitter’s lawsuit against him.

On Thursday (28), the judge who is handling the case, Kathaleen St. J McCormick, complied with a request by Musk’s lawyers for the trial to begin on October 17, and not advance to the 10th, as requested by the company. The trial is expected to last five days.

From partners to enemies

Musk announced his intention to buy the social network on April 25, with a proposal of $44 billion.

However, while the acquisition was analyzed by both parties and the US authorities, Musk began to publicly complain about the lack of transparency of Twitter, which, according to him, refused to report the total spam and fake (bot-controlled) accounts. that exist on the platform.

On July 8, the South African billionaire officially announced that he had quit. The company reacted in court: it filed a lawsuit to force him to finalize the deal.

The request was made in the Delaware Court of Chancery, a very traditional court, created in 1792, known for less bureaucratic processes and a track record of good analysis in business disputes.