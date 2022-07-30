Emília gets emotional when she leaves prison in Além da Illusion

Emily (Gaby Amarantos) missed a great chance to get his conquests with the positive balance and sank into the illusion of accelerating profits with Enrico (Marcos Veras). As a result, she has been declared a criminal for the casino scams and faces a period of extreme reflection and regret behind bars. In the next chapters of the novel Beyond the IllusionEmília will be thrilled to leave the prison and will not leave room for another big mistake.

The news of the release will make the artist excited, but she knows that she will have a long journey ahead to regain the family’s trust and unite the two worlds that warm her heart, after all, no event will be able to destroy Emília’s dream.

Enrico takes Emilia to the bottom of the well in Beyond the Illusion. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Determined, she won’t rest until she resumes the career that was stalled due to the crimes at the casino, and she will still move her pieces so she doesn’t lose her son’s company.

In the opposite direction, Cipriano (Cláudio Gabriel) is no longer able to have eyes for his wife and fully invests in his relationship with Giovanna (Roberta Gualda), which is why Emília faces a turbulent emotional period in the next chapters of Beyond the Illusion.