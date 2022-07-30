Eugênio creates courage and tries to approach Violeta in Beyond the Illusion

eugenio (Marcello Novaes) was very shaken when he discovered that Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) was pregnant, needing to assume his responsibility and marry her. With all this, the entrepreneur had to get away from Violet (Malu Galli) since both were married, but he will finally take courage and try to get closer to his great love during the next chapters of Beyond the Illusion.

The marriage was a bucket of cold water in Eugenio’s life, who was very dejected to have his fate sealed in this way, starting to live with a great rancor in his chest for having to live next to a woman who has already caused him so many bad things in life. But worst of all was not having acted as a true godfather to Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) and keeping silent about so many atrocities that the crook was repeatedly doing.

Eugênio doesn’t stop Joaquim’s bad attitudes. Source: Reproduction/Globo

This attitude made Violeta furious, because everyone was suffering with the boy’s actions, and nothing was being done by his family, which would be fundamental for things not to happen. Eugênio tries to get closer to the businesswoman, but he was not reciprocated due to his complacency towards Joaquim. This was a new blow in his life, as he had to face the consequences of his lack of attitude, something that could change everything.

Now, Eugênio will have to work hard to change this situation if he wants to win back Violeta’s love, which is extremely shaken, and the course of his life is going in the worst possible way.