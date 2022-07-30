Event contractor says Simone and Simaria will pause their career after having to replace the duo’s show

Professional stated that the reason for exchanging shows would be a break in the sisters’ career

Businessman says Simone and Simaria are preparing to pause their careers
© Reproduction: Instagram/Simone and SimariaBusinessman says Simone and Simaria are preparing to pause their careers
Having your show at Expo Araçatuba replaced by singer Leonardo, rumors that the country duo Simone and Simaria will separate only increase. This because, the manager behind the show signings shocked the public by informing the reason for the replacement.

According to information, the businessman would have said that the reason for the exchange would be because the sisters would be preparing to announce a career break. The show is scheduled for September 7th and the duo’s presence was one of the most anticipated events.

Searched by newspaper metropolises, the advice of the colleagues said they did not know of any information related to a break from the shows between the two singers. It is also worth remembering that Simaria is already taking a break from her career to take care of her health.

Since then the concert schedule was being fulfilled only by Simone, without cancellations. Without a confirmation from the advice, fans of the singers continue to speculate what will happen in the future with the two and what would be another reason for the show to be cancelled.

