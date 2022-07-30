Everton Cebolinha and Vidal can start for the first time in Flamengo

Forward and midfielder only played for Mengão coming off the bench

Flamengo’s match against Atlético-GO, this Saturday (30), has good chances of marking the debuts of midfielder Vidal and striker Everton Cebolinha in the starting lineup of Mengão. That’s because, the coach Dorival Júnior should spare some players, with an eye on the commitment against Corinthians, for Libertadores. The ball will roll to Fla and the Goiás team at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. The clash will also mark the 1500th game of Mais Querido in Brazilian Championships.

Flamengo does not speak openly, but prioritizes the cups because of its position in the Brasileirão. The team is in sixth place, with 30 points, nine behind leader Palmeiras. The confrontation against Atlético-GO is valid for the 20th round of the competition, the first of the return, while the duel against Corinthians will be next Tuesday (2).

Everton Cebolinha was announced by Flamengo on June 20. The 26-year-old striker was bought for R$88 million, but could only make his debut in a 4-0 win over Juventude as the transfer window was closed. At the time, the athlete entered the second half, as happened in the 2-1 triumph over Avaí and in the goalless draw with Athletico-PR, last Wednesday (27).

Vidal, who also arrives from Europe, came for free after terminating his contract with Inter Milan (ITA). The Chilean midfielder debuted in the Ressacada match, on the morning of last Sunday (24) and then played against Athetico-PR. In both, he entered the second half.

In addition to Vidal and Cebolinha, Rubro-Negro also hired Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar and right-back Guillermo Varela. The first is already settled at the IDB, but will not play this weekend, while the second has not even been announced. Rubro-Negro is still trying to hire midfielder Oscar, who is at Shanghai Port (CHN). Fla and the player have already agreed on the values, but the Chinese do not want to release him on loan until the end of this year.