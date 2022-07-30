Fact or Fake, Grupo Globo’s information verification service, completes four years | National Journal

Grupo Globo’s information check service is completing four years. In this period, O Fact or Fake has already clarified more than 3 thousand messages of lying content that circulated on the internet.

Social media is a minefield where it is difficult to say what is true and what is a lie. Often, the purpose of fake news is to trick the public into making money or gaining political support.

Felipe Grandin coordinates the team formed by journalists from g1, TV Globo, GloboNews, O Globo, CBN, Extra and Valor that, four years ago, has already verified almost 3 thousand rumors and 1,625 messages, photos and videos that circulated on the internet, in addition to have evaluated 1,346 speeches, speeches and interviews with politicians.

“Fake news has some characteristics, some red flags. Usually they are sensationalist, they are exaggerated, they try to cause an emotional reaction in the reader. This for what? For you to get angry, stay there wanting to do something. And what you do is share that there and give even more visibility to that false message”, explains the g1 Data editor, coordinator of Fato ou Fake.

The verification work carried out by journalists during the pandemic showed that quality information can save lives. O Fact or Fake played a key role in the fight against Covid-19 by denying more than 700 misleading content about masks, medicines and vaccines.

Reporter Roney Domingos says that one of the biggest challenges was to deny information that denied the existence of the pandemic itself. A series of Fact or Fake reports showed victims of misinformation.

“We did an article, at the end of last year, with people who are relatives or relatives of victims of false messages, and who were people who, because they were victims and also disseminators of false messages, ended up dying due to not believing in the pandemic”, recalls the g1 reporter.

Now, in the elections, the service is helping voters not to fall for fake news about electronic voting machines and to guarantee informed and conscientious voting. Another service is a bank of rumors that are often repeated every election.

“Elections are a great challenge for checking information, because there are organized groups that spread fake news in their own interest, to advance their agendas and defend their interests”, says Felipe Grandin.

Professor Thiago Bottino, from FGV, recalls that the electoral law punishes, with a penalty of up to one year in prison or a fine, politicians or parties that disclose false information in electoral propaganda, but there is still no law to punish those who spread fake news without a direct link to the campaign. At least two bills are pending in Congress to turn fake news into a crime, with stricter punishments.