Family living in Presidente Epitácio is quarantined after relative shows suspicious symptoms of monkeypox | President Prudente and Region

The quarantine period is 21 days or until the results of the exams for the diagnosis or disposal of the disease are released.

The Municipality of Presidente Epitácio was notified this Thursday (28), by a hospital in the capital of São Paulo, and started to monitor an entire family. Residents of the same house are quarantined because they had contact with a relative suspected of having monkeypox. Until the test results come out, everyone must remain in isolation.

According to the Municipal Health Secretary of Presidente Epitácio, José Carlos Botelho Tedesco, a family in the city is being monitored and was placed in quarantine because they received a visit from a relative from São Paulo, who showed suspicious symptoms of the disease. This relative has already returned to the capital and is also being monitored, but has not yet obtained confirmation of the diagnosis of the disease.

The man will undergo tests and the results are expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the protocol that is being followed in Presidente Epitácio, according to the Municipal Health Department, consists of isolating the family, from Thursday (28), for a period of 21 days or until the results come out and they are negative.

The City Hall did not give details on how many people are part of this family and would be isolated, but stressed that so far no one among the residents of Presidente Epitácio has shown any symptoms of the disease.

This Friday (29), the Ministry of Health confirmed the first death by smallpox of monkeys in Brazil. The patient, a 41-year-old man with serious immunity problems, was hospitalized at Hospital Eduardo de Menezes, in Belo Horizonte (MG), and died on Thursday (28). The Secretary of Health of the State of Minas Gerais, Fábio Baccheretti, said that the patient who did not survive was undergoing cancer treatment (lymphoma) and was immunosuppressed.

“It is important to highlight that he had important and serious, severe comorbidities, so that it does not lead to a great uproar in the population, thinking that the lethality is high. The lethality remains very low”, said the secretary.

It is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family as the human smallpox virus.

Cases of this infection were relatively common in Central and West Africa, especially in regions with tropical forests. More recently, the number of cases appears to have increased in urban areas as well.

Despite the name, the main hosts of this virus in nature are rodents. But non-human primates are also affected by this type of smallpox.

President Epitacio goes on alert because of monkeypox

See below for a list of questions and answers about monkeypox (the content was originally published at https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/internacional-61535607):

2 of 5 Monkeypox virus particle — Photo: SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/BBC Monkeypox virus particle — Photo: SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/BBC

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Monkeypox is spread when someone has close contact with skin lesions, respiratory secretions, or objects used by a person who is infected.

The virus can still be passed from mother to child during pregnancy through the placenta.

So far, the pathogen has not been officially described as a sexually transmitted infection, but the disease can be passed on during sexual intercourse by close proximity and skin-to-skin contact between the people involved.

Many of the cases reported to date have been seen in men who have sex with men. This has even led the UK Health Safety Agency to urge these individuals to pay more attention to itching or skin lesions that seem unusual to them, especially in the anal and genital area.

They were instructed to contact their local health services in case of any symptoms or concerns. But officials point out that anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can be infected.

Infected animals such as monkeys, mice and squirrels can also transmit the virus.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The World Health Organization (WHO) explains that the incubation period (the time between the virus invading cells and the appearance of the first symptoms) usually varies from six to 13 days, but can reach up to 21 days.

From the onset of symptoms, the infection can be divided into two moments.

First, there is the invasion period, which lasts up to 5 days. At this time, the patient may have:

fever;

strong headache;

swelling in the lymph nodes (popularly known as “ingua”);

back pain;

muscle aches; and

intense lack of energy.

After the invasion period, the second stage begins, which is marked by wounds on the skin. These skin tags usually appear within one to three days of the onset of fever.

The sores usually focus on the face, on the extremities of the body, such as the palms of the hands and soles of the feet, on the mucosa of the mouth, on the genitals and in the eyes.

Doctors report that, in the current outbreak, the lesions have been more often found in the anus and genitals region.

They appear as flat sores and, over time, form small blisters with fluid inside. Then they get a cone.

But the patient may only have a reddening of the skin that resembles an irritation.

The number of skin tags varies greatly: some patients have few, while others have thousands.

3 of 5 The number of skin tags varies greatly — Photo: Getty Images via BBC The number of skin tags varies greatly — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

Can monkeypox kill?

Most of the time, monkeypox is a self-limiting condition. This means that after two to four weeks, the symptoms are gone and the person is fine.

The most severe cases happen more often in children and have to do with their health condition and a high exposure to the virus.

Complications are also more common in patients with immune system problems.

Severe conditions are related to the emergence of pneumonia, sepsis, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and eye infection, which can even lead to blindness.

Historically, the death rate from monkeypox has been estimated to range between 3% and 6% in infected patients. In the current outbreak, five deaths have been confirmed so far.

Generally speaking, people over 40 or 50 years old seem to be more protected. This is because they have been vaccinated against smallpox in the past — this immunizer is also known to provide good protection against the monkeypox virus.

Treatment of monkeypox involves clinical support and relief of symptoms such as pain and fever.

Generally, health professionals ask for great care with food and hydration, so that the body has good conditions to fight the virus.

When the patient suffers from secondary infections, it is also possible to use specific drugs to deal with these other viruses, bacteria, fungi or protozoa.

The WHO also points out that there is an antiviral called tecovirimat, which was developed specifically to treat monkeypox.

It has since been cleared by the European Medicines Agency, but is not more widely available.

4 of 5 Monkeypox causes skin rashes — Photo: CDC Monkeypox causes skin rashes — Photo: CDC

How is the disease diagnosed?

If the healthcare professional suspects that a patient has monkeypox, he or she may recommend performing some tests.

Laboratory tests, some of which are already available in Brazil, analyze the sample, usually taken from skin lesions, and detect the presence of the virus.

One of the techniques used is PCR, which became well known during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Is there any way to prevent this disease?

Vaccines are the main form of prevention.

According to the WHO, a series of observational studies found that the immunizer that protects against smallpox is 85% effective against monkeypox.

As the smallpox virus was completely eradicated, the vaccination program against this disease was paralyzed from the 1980s onwards.

There is, however, a more recent vaccine against monkeypox, made from the attenuated virus modified in the laboratory.

Used in a two-dose regimen, it has been approved in some places since 2019. Availability of this immunizer is currently very limited.

But in some places, such as the UK, vaccination against monkeypox has already started. For now, doses are only available in this country for three groups: healthcare workers, individuals who have had close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the disease, and lastly, men who are gay, bisexual or who have sex with other men.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health announced that it is negotiating the purchase of smallpox vaccines. The Butantan Institute and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation are also studying the possibility of manufacturing doses in the country.

In addition to the vaccine, other forms of prevention involve surveillance and rapid identification of new cases.

Individuals who have been diagnosed with monkeypox should stay in isolation and avoid close contact with others until the skin sores have completely disappeared — this lowers the risk of passing the virus on and creating new chains of transmission in the community.

5 of 5 Monkeypox is similar to smallpox that has since been eradicated — Photo: Science Photo Library Monkey pox is similar to smallpox that has since been eradicated — Photo: Science Photo Library

Are gay people more exposed to the infection?

Many cases have been identified in men who have had sex with other men, but monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted infection.

WHO expert Andy Seale understands that “although we are seeing some cases in men, this is not a ‘gay disease’ as some people and social media have labeled it. Anyone can contract this disease through close contact.”

Sexually transmitted diseases require sexual contact to be transmitted, while “you don’t need to have sexual contact to transmit monkeypox,” Seale said.

The relatively high number of homosexual men who reported the disease can be explained by the fact that this group is being more proactive in noticing symptoms and seeking health services.

“This demographic is usually the one who monitors their health when it comes to potential STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections),” explained Seale.

“We know that [homens que fazem sexo com homens] when they detect an unusual skin wound, they are likely to seek treatment the fastest.”