Felipe Neto counters Caio Castro: “Pay the bill and shut up”

247 – Felipe Neto ended up on the most talked about topics on Twitter this Friday (29) after giving his opinion on the controversy that involved Caio Castro in recent days, when the actor said he does not like to feel obliged to pay the bill in encounters. In a video posted on Instagram, the youtuber showed that he totally disagrees with the heartthrob. “Pay the bill and shut up,” he snapped. The report is from the portal Na Telinha.

“I think that when men have to share with women waxing, cosmetic treatments, makeup, hair products, clothes, which are more expensive, eyelashes, all the issues that involve being a woman, which is strangely more expensive than being a man, and that’s proven, it’s not my opinion… When we split all this with the mine, well, we can talk about splitting everything. Restaurant, movie theater, motel, etc”, he began he.

Then, Luccas Neto’s brother cited some articles and studies that proved that everything made for women costs more. “We benefit from everything, bro. So pay the bill and shut up, for God’s sake. The price of being a woman is absurd. Women pay more than men for the same products. The study showed that, on average, , items in pink and with female characters are sold at a value 12.3% higher than others in Brazil”, he continued.

“Women have to pay for tampons, have to pay for contraceptives, and the man who doesn’t pay for any of the things I’ve listed here arrives at the end and still says that the bill has to be split at the restaurant? Oh, bro, stop. I don’t think so. that Caio Castro is a bad person for thinking that way, I just disagree,” he said, ending the video.

