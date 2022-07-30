Fernanda Vasconcellos celebrates 1 month of her baby with a beautiful party

Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio Reis celebrate the baby’s first month of life

The actress Fernanda Vasconcellos and her husband, the actor Cassio Reis, celebrated this Thursday (28) a very special date. Your newborn Romeo has just completed its first month of life! The baby is the firstborn of the famous who became a mother, aged 37. The artist is the father of another boy. He was married to actress Danielle Winits with whom he had Noah, who is currently 14 years old.

The youngest’s first birthday coincided with a very emotional date for the couple. It turns out that the artists were parents of pet! A few years ago they adopted a beautiful little dog, named Nina. She was their companion on trips and the big darling of the house. Unfortunately, the dog left about 24 hours after the baby was born.

On the social networks, Fernanda Vasconcellos got emotional remembering Nina. “And on the happiest day of my life, when Romeo arrived, the pain took me by surprise, you left me and your absence continues to hurt me a lot. Companion for walks, snacks, naps, life… the most traveled of all, who enjoyed tied up in hotel beds… ”, she said.

The artist shared a beautiful video in which the dog poses next to her pregnant belly. Nina licks her mother’s belly, who is moved by the scene. “I made so many plans for you to meet Romeo, I imagined so much, I wanted so much… But she didn’t. Extreme emotions in a short time. On the day that seemed to be perfect, everything made sense without the slightest sense, joy and pain”, added the actress.

Despite missing a month without the pet, the dads rejoiced as they celebrated a month of Romeo. The little one won an intimate party with the couple and his older brother Noah. The decor included colorful and star-shaped balloons. In addition to a delicious baked cake.

Cássio Reis posed for the photo directing a melted look at his wife and newborn. While Fernanda Vasconcellos holds Romeo in her lap. “Vivaaaaaa!”, captioned the dads. The family received many messages and congratulations. “Congratulations, may God enlighten you”, wished a fan. Another commented: “What a beautiful scene!”.

