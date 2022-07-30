FIFA World Cup 22: Brazil beats Italy and is in the final | fifa

Brazil is in the final of the FIFAe Nations Cup, the FIFA World Cup 22. The Brazilian squad passed Italy with 2 x 1 in the extra time of the return game, this Saturday. In regulation time, there was a 2-2 draw in the first leg and a 1-1 tie in the second game. Now eSeleção is closer to the unpublished title. Poland, who beat Denmark in the other semifinal, will be the opponents in the decision, still this Saturday, in a duel scheduled for noon (Brasilia time).

Relentless, the Italians took less than five minutes to open the scoring. The eSeleção only managed to draw in the second half. The turn came with a great goal by Messi, from outside the area and almost without an angle. Italia again equalized the match in the last minute of the first leg.

In the return match, Italy opened the scoring in a rehearsed corner play, but this time it was Brazil who sought equality in the last minute. In extra time, Brazil scored right at the beginning and then extended. The Italians even reduced the score, but it wasn’t enough.

Once again, Brazilians drew attention for their effusive celebrations, which mix relieving cries and choreographed dances. The Brazilian steps are already so characteristic that even the event’s production asks PHzin and company to do the post-victory choreographies.