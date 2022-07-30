Five truths about Guilherme de Padua’s casting for ‘De Corpo e Alma’

“We have to think about destiny”, says Gloria Perez in the documentary series ‘Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez’ (HBO Max), when analyzing the entry of Guilherme de Padua, his daughter’s confessed murderer, to the cast of novel ‘De Corpo e Alma’. “Tragic coincidences in life.”

At the time of the crime, the author of the plot said she was unable to experience grief. He had to fight day and night to gather evidence against the murderers (the actor’s wife, Paula Thomaz, was also convicted) and even counter the cruel gossip spread by the press, including that she had had an intimate connection with Guilherme.







Guilherme de Padua was sentenced to 19 years in prison for the murder of Daniella Perez Photo: reproduction

Check out 5 truths about the then actor’s presence in that soap opera marked by a real tragedy:

.Gloria Perez was asked where she had discovered Guilherme de Padua. “I didn’t find any actors,” she clarified. He was registered on TV Globo’s casting bank. The author did not know him.

.The role of Bira, in love with Yasmin (Daniella Perez), was to be played by Alexandre Frota. He would have to leave the 7 pm soap opera, ‘Dangerous Peruas’, to start recording the 9 pm feuilleton. The author Carlos Lombardi did not allow him to leave.

.Director Roberto Talma needed to find an actor quickly. The start of the recordings was already scheduled. Then he asked the casting producers to select newcomers with the character’s profile. Among the VHS tapes with performance tests was that of Guilherme de Padua.

At the time, the actor was part of the cast of a successful musical, ‘Blue Jeans’, with scenes of semi-nude. As soon as he was called to ‘De Corpo e Alma’, he left the show. According to director Wolf Maya, Padua wrote a letter explaining that he would be very famous on TV and no longer needed to “show his ass” in the theater.

.What was Guilherme de Padua like backstage? According to testimonies, he had a good relationship with the studio’s technical team and the costume and makeup professionals. He was not very close to the other actors in the soap opera. There were those who saw him as dazzled by sudden fame.