Flamengo announces the Chilean Erick Pulgar | Flamengo

Flamengo announced this Friday the hiring of Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar. The player is the third signing in the mid-year international transfer window, joining Vidal and Cebolinha. The club still lives the expectation of hitting with the Uruguayan right-back Guillermo Varela.

– I was watching Flamengo games there in Italy, and I saw that they have a very crazy crowd. I want to live this experience personally and be on the field soon. Let’s go together, nation! – Said the Chilean in the ad.

Pulgar arrives at the club to increase the options of coach Dorival Júnior in the steering wheel position. At 28, he belonged to Fiorentina, but he also defended Galatasaray. Flamengo will pay around 3 million euros to count on the player.

His arrival has a series of controversies involved. He was even the target of a campaign against his hiring. The ge sought in the Public Ministry of Chile information about the player’s cases in the local court.

Situation of Pulgar with the Justice of Chile

The ge approached the Public Ministry of Chile and other authorities in the country to understand two cases in which the player was involved. The institution responded to a 2013 hit-and-run and a rape investigation, which completes a month on Thursday.

According to the Public Ministry, Pulgar is not accused of rape. He is part of the process as a witness, as the victim reported being raped in the player’s home.

About the hit-and-run, in 2013, Pulgar was responsible. The player did not help Daniel Ampuero, 65, who died shortly afterwards and fled the scene. He turned 19 the day after the accident.

Pulgar was tried and convicted in 2014. The sentence ended up being milder, as the Justice understood that the victim crossed the street in an unauthorized place at the time of the hit-and-run. The family has an ongoing civil lawsuit against the player.

Pulgar, who is 1.87m, started his career at Antofasgasta, in his hometown, and transferred to Universidad Católica. At the beginning of his professional career, he was a defender, but later he started to act as the first midfielder and was pointed out as a possible successor to Vidal, whom he will meet at Ninho do Urubu.

His first experience in Europe was in 2015, at Bologna, where he stood out. In 2019, he was bought by Fiorentina and got off to a good start, with praised performance. He also became responsible for the team’s set pieces – he also specialized in penalty kicks. In 82 games for Viola, he scored eight goals.

In his final stretch at Fiorentina, income dropped, and he was loaned to Galatasaray. In Turkey he played 11 matches and was not very bright. Now in Brazil to wear the colors of Flamengo, the steering wheel intends to resume the path of glory.

In the Chilean national team, Erick Pulgar, who was called up for the first time in 2015, has consolidated himself as one of the important players in the midfield and has played 40 games, with four goals scored (watch two of them in the video below). He won the Copa América Centenario in 2016.

The goals of Chile 3 x 0 Venezuela, for the 12th round of the Qualifiers for the World Cup

