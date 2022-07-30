Flamengo plans its own stadium bigger than Maracanã

In the embryonic stage of discussions, Flamengo is already planning the project to have its own stadium: the idea is to build a stadium bigger than Maracanã. The size under discussion is from 80 thousand seats. There are those who defend an even bigger arena, with a capacity for 110 thousand people.

But there is still no consolidated project, since the first step is to get right about the land for the stadium. The priority currently is the Gasometer area, in downtown Rio, which belongs to the Porto Maravilha Real Estate Fund, managed by Caixa Econômica Federal. But there are other alternatives under study at the center as well.

In the case of the Gasómetro land, Flamengo expects a study by Caixa to find out the amount to be paid for the area. A calculation has already been made that, in principle, the land houses a stadium with a capacity for at least 80,000 people. For this, a fairly vertical construction will have to be made.

Flamengo understands that there is a demand from its fans to build a stadium with this capacity. Maracanã currently has a maximum audience of 70,000, due to several restrictions in the sector division model and security measures required by the Military Police. A stadium designed from scratch could overcome these difficulties. And the club sees its audience and supporters growing.

The price of the land will determine whether the investment in the area is really worth it. There is also another land under study in the Porto area. Flamengo has prioritized this region of the city. There is even the possibility of discussing with other companies projects there that would help in the development of the Porto area.

Only from the moment in which a viable land is defined will Flamengo proceed with the rest of the project. Among the points to be raised, the main thing is obviously to determine the form of financing, whether raising funds with revenues or financing with loans.

Rubro-Negro’s assets, for example, are 40 apartments in the south zone built on an old club property, valued at R$ 160 million. There is also the possibility of money from the League and the sale of the bank in partnership with BRB, although both are hypotheses currently.

In an interview with colleague Mauro Cezar Pereira, the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, stated that he is still interested in the Maracanã concession and that this could be carried out in parallel with the stadium project. When asked if he could stay at Maracanã and then break through the new stadium, he stated: “Hypothetically, yes.” Even because the stadium itself would take time to be built.

It is true that, in the board, the decision to carry out the stadium project is given as a path of no return. But the club wants a project that is economically viable. Therefore, the price of the land is the first step.