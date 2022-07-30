Flora finds out that Maira survived, disguises herself as a nurse at the hospital and turns off the devices to kill her: “I’m sorry, honey”

In The favorite, Maira (Juliana Paes) will be run over and will be between life and death. On the other hand, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will discover that the journalist is still alive and will soon hatch a plan to end the young woman’s life once and for all.

In the next chapters, Flora will be able to enter the hospital where Maíra is hospitalized and will use a nurse’s disguise to throw her off. Softly, she will enter the girl’s room, approach the devices that monitor Maíra’s oxygenation and turn it off.

“Sorry, honey,” she’ll say, and then leave. Without the oxygen, Maíra will go into cardiac arrest. The doctors will try to revive her, but it won’t help, and the journalist will die right there, at their hands.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.

