Food stamps may change soon for everyone; see update

Food stamps are one of the most necessary benefits for professionals to have a decent working day during the day. Not everyone can get out of their own pocket the money needed to eat on the street, nor to bring the same food from home. Therefore, the valley is very necessary.

The value has helped, but in view of the increases, some requests for him to suffer a increase have already been registered. Given that the price of inputs and meals is constantly rising, vouchers no longer have the same effect. Thanks to inflation, purchasing power is nowhere near the same as before.

The good news for workers is that the value of this benefit may change later this year.

Paulinho da Força (Solidariedade-SP), federal deputy, is submitting a Provisional Measure that aims to slightly change the current rules of vouchers. Also in March, the MP arrived in the hands of the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, which was analyzed and ended up undergoing some changes.

The forecast is that on August 7 it will be voted on in the Chamber of Deputies, as well as in the Senate. With the deadline tight, Paulinho intends to present a complete report so that the next day everything can be voted on.

According to the Brazilian Association of Workers’ Benefits Companies (ABBT), the average value of a meal in our country can be around R$ 40.64.

With meals at this price, the valley is far from lasting all month. Although the benefit must apply to all working days, it remains proven that with meals at this price, it is possible to eat in just 13 working days.

It is believed that part of why the valley is so “undervalued” is linked to the advance of the pandemic.

The idea of ​​the new MP is to make the benefit limited to 30% to 50% of the worker’s salary. The difference from the current situation is that today there is no limitation to the value.

If the measure actually comes into force, food stamps would not be the only one affected. Meal vouchers would also undergo changes.”

It is important to keep in mind that in addition to the limitation in question, the measure also wants the benefits to begin to be deposited directly into each worker’s account or even be paid in cash.

However, the government warns everyone that the benefit should only be used to buy food. Trying to circumvent these rules can cause problems for the worker.