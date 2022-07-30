For R$ 1 million, São Paulo has a new goalkeeper. Felipe Alves. Thiago Couto? Returns to reserve, despite the penalty against América – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

As the blog anticipated yesterday, the 18-second hug between Rogério Ceni and Thiago Couto was useless. Following the coach’s recommendation, São Paulo hired a new goalkeeper, to be the starter while Jandrei recovers from the slight fracture he suffered in his spine.

Felipe Alves, who was one of the leaders of Fortaleza, when Rogério Ceni worked in the Northeast, ended up being chosen. The 34-year-old was on the reserve side of Juventude. But he has Ceni’s complete confidence.

News from Ceará state that São Paulo agreed to pay R$ 1 million to Fortaleza for the loan until the end of his contract, December 2023.

Thiago Couto, 23, was warned by the coach himself that the club was looking for a more experienced goalkeeper. Even to keep learning.





The young player was excited, because of the penalty he saved yesterday, from América Mineiro, in Morumbi.

But it did not go unnoticed by the technical committee and board that he was the one who committed the penalty, needlessly, in a hurry. As he had already done against Internacional. In three matches, two penalties.

Left-handed, he knows how to play very well with his feet, in addition to having a strong personality, to guide his teammates at all times. And great reflex. Felipe Alves will be able to assume the goal of São Paulo without trauma.

His strong personality made him not accept the reservation at Fortaleza, imposed by coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda. He left the club. And his atmosphere was not the best at Juventude, after he also became a reserve there.

Ceni talked to the player.





Felipe Alves knows that the holder of São Paulo is Jandrei.

But he accepted to come to Morumbi.

And promises to fight for the title.

He no longer trained this morning in Caxias do Sul.

Juventude want financial compensation to release him, as the loan would run until the end of the year.

But the negotiations are more than advanced.





Even because São Paulo only has until tomorrow to register their players for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. And he wants Felipe Alves as a goalkeeper.

The player already considers himself from the São Paulo tricolor.

Thiago Couto will be your backup.

And when Jandrei recovers he will be the third goalkeeper…



