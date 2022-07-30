For the 26th consecutive time, Grêmio is the most remembered Football Team in the Top Of Mind

award

The award event took place on Thursday night, at the CIEE theater, in Porto Alegre

28 JUL 2022 21:43 | Updated on 29 JUL 2022 09:50

The winners of Top Of Mind 2022, the most remembered brands in Rio Grande do Sul, were announced on Thursday night, 28, by Grupo Amanhã. Grêmio continues to be the most cited Football Club in the “Football Team” category. This is the 26th consecutive time that Tricolor has been recognized. The brand was remembered by a total of 48.8% of respondents. ” We are very happy with yet another Top of Mind award, the twenty-sixth consecutive time. The result pointed out by Revista Amanhã reinforces even more the data of the recent national survey carried out by the newspaper O Globo, which positions Grêmio as the biggest fan in the south in the country and the most faithful in Brazil”, commented Grêmio’s Marketing executive, Beto Carvalho.

Between the 11th and 25th of April this year, 1,200 people of all genders, aged between 16 and 75, and from all seven mesoregions of the state, were heard through the internet. The Tricolor was spontaneously remembered in all social classes and in the metropolitan region.

In addition to being the most remembered brand, Tricolor was also among the 40 categories with the highest index in Love Brands, which are the brands most loved by the public and that overcome the barrier of the customer/company relationship, being essential in the customer’s life.

The award ceremony was held at the CIEE theater in Porto Alegre, and brought together business leaders from Rio Grande do Sul and professionals in the field of marketing and communication. The event was also broadcast live on Grupo Amanhã’s YouTube channel.