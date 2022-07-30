Former CD Projekt Red Developers Found New Studio, Announce Ninjas Online Game

Jakub Ben, former developer at CD Projekt Red, the studio behind The Witcher franchise, founded a new studio called Dark Passenger. The studio also has other employees who worked on cinematic videos for games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077.

The studio’s first game is an online multiplayer title set in feudal Japan, built using Unreal Egine 5 and featuring co-op, PVP and PVE. It tells the story of an invader who dethroned the shogun and established a new kingdom.

Jakub Ben is co-founder of the Dark Passenger studio, along with Pawel Kuleta as COO and 3D character animator Magdalena Furman. The studio is currently looking for new staff, including a gameplay programmer, technical artist, environment artist and sound designer.

To make each game unique and surprising, we use many procedural solutions. While all players have the same objective, each moment requires changing tactics and changing paths.

Our goal is to create exciting online games that focus on both cooperation and competition. We are fascinated by human interactions, alliances, confrontations and unexpected twists.

According to the studio’s website, players assume the roles of shinobi and kunoichi, where they will face off against the ruler’s subordinates and other assassins while searching for powerful mysterious artifacts. Players have multiple ways to traverse the land, such as running on city rooftops, climbing, and sneaking around shrines and temples. There will also be various social classes for characters, from simple villagers to nobles and samurai.

There is a character customization system where players can create their own unique characters and modify their equipment. Various weapons, including katanas, tanto, and shurikens, will be available. Players can also build their own dojo and invite their friends to train together.

This is not the first studio founded by former CD Projekt Red employees, which further increases the diversity of new projects on the market.

For now, the game does not yet have a release date or the platforms on which it will be available, but the fact that it is developed in UE 5 could indicate that it will have versions for PS5 and Xbox Series.

The game certainly looks interesting, we can only wait to find out if it will be successful.