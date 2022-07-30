Forward who belongs to City is interested in playing for São Paulo, which has ‘trump’ to close a deal

Player played the last two seasons with the shirt of Girona, a club belonging to the City group

Nahuel Bustos expressed interest in transferring to Sao Paulo. the argentinian striker belongs to the City Group, played in the last two European seasons for Gironafrom Spain, but he welcomes the possibility of playing in Brazilian football with the tricolor shirt.

In conversations with the athlete’s staff, the São Paulo board was informed that Nahuel Bustos was excited about the chance to defend the Morumbi club, which has some of the striker’s compatriots, such as Jonathan Calleri and Giuliano Galoppo.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The situation, however, is far from simple. The City Group usually transfers its players to some of the lowest-ranking clubs in Europthe one it has in order to gain filming and, in the future, be useful to the Manchester Citythe holding’s main association.

But São Paulo has a trump card. President Julio Casares has a very good personal relationship with some managers of the City Group, which could make the arrival of Nahuel Bustos to São Paulo possible.

Nahuel Bustos is 24 years old and is seen by the São Paulo board as a versatile athlete. The striker stands out for his speed, one of the biggest shortages, if not the biggest, of Rogério Ceni’s squad, but he can also play centrally, being an option to replace Jonathan Calleri when necessary.

The fact is that the conversations continue, and São Paulo is in no hurry, as the transfer window for Brazilian football only closes on August 15th. Although the deadline for applications to the Copa Sudamericana ends this Saturday, Tricolor will be able to add Nahuel Bustos to the tournament list if they advance to the semifinals.

Nahuel Bustos would be São Paulo’s 11th reinforcement for the current season. In 2022, Jandrei, Nikão, Rafinha, Patrick, Alisson, Colorado, André Anderson, Marcos Guilherme, Galoppo and Felipe Alves arrived.