Francis bids farewell to Quebec: last day of his pilgrimage

The meeting with a delegation of indigenous people present in Quebec. After saying goodbye to Quebec City and its inhabitants, Francisco will transfer to Iqaluit, a 3 hour and 5 minute flight.

Silvonei José, Quebec – Vatican News

Francis’ sixth and last day in Canadian lands. The intense “penitential pilgrimage” comes to its conclusion this Friday with the meeting with the young and the elderly at a primary school in the city of Iqaluit, capital of the Canadian territory of Nunavut, located southeast of Baffin Island, about 300 kilometers south of the arctic circle. The town, which has 7,740 inhabitants, is home to the largest Inuit community (about 3,900 people), an indigenous population from the American Coasts, distributed between Greenland and Alaska and also present in Asia.

Francis’ day begins with a private Mass at the Archbishopric of Quebec where he spent the last two days. In the same seat of the archbishopric, the Holy Father meets, in private, with members of the Society of Jesus present in Canada. Then the meeting with a delegation of indigenous people from Quebec.

After saying goodbye to Quebec City and its inhabitants, Francisco will head to Iqaluit, a 3-hour and 5-minute flight. At the city’s airport, the Pope will be welcomed by the Bishop of Churchill-Hudson Bay, Archbishop Antonhy Wieslaw Krotki and five local authorities. The diocese covers 2,300,000 square kilometers with a population of only 39,353 inhabitants, of which 11,270 are Catholics. It has 19 parishes, 8 churches, 9 priests.

The first engagement in this land close to the Arctic will be a private meeting with some students from the former residential schools at an elementary school.

But what are former residential schools, or boarding schools? With the arrival of Europeans, indigenous peoples, from the beginning, suffered humiliation and harassment by the newcomers who confined them within reserves in predetermined geographical areas, thus initiating a process of forced assimilation, with the application of laws, such as the Indian law of 1876, and the Canadian government’s creation of residential schools, entrusted to local Christian churches, including the Catholic Church, with scant financial resources. The purpose of these institutions, according to the policies of the time, was to remove children from the cultural influence of their indigenous communities and assimilate them to the new Western culture. Children, often severely punished, were forbidden to speak in their birth language and follow their religious faith. They lived in these schools, most of the times forcibly removed from their homes, suffering abuse, overcrowding, in precarious sanitary conditions and without medical care. According to the Report of the Commission for Truth and Reconciliation, published in 2015, more than 3,000 children have died from disease, malnutrition and maltreatment during a period of about 100 years since the establishment of these schools in 1883. Others sources add to the number of victims.

The Pope privately meets some students from these former residential schools. Some will address a few words to the Holy Father and the joint prayer of the Our Father.

Then Francis will go to the schoolyard to meet the young and the elderly. Last commitment of his intense penitential pilgrimage that took him first to Edmonton and Quebec.

These were days of memory, of encounters, of requests for forgiveness mixed with shame, as Francis said several times. But also of hope on a new path, of walking together to build a new horizon, a new future, all together, without distinction, without oppression, based on respect for every human being.

Seeds sown by Francis who returns to Rome today, hoping that the future will bear fruits of forgiveness, mercy and reconciliation.