from luxury booking to the right shot on the market

Target of Palmeiras to supply the sale of Gabriel Veron to Porto, Bruno Tabata is the famous “luxury reserve” at Sporting. He was important in the last two seasons (national champion in the first), even though he was a starter few times (12 in 52 official matches).

Of the “extremes” available to the lions at the moment, he just has no more sense of goal than the Portuguese Pedro Gonçalves, top scorer in the national league in 2020/21. He is one of those who, whenever they see a gap, look for completion. Finish with quality.

Has the speed and skill needed for a ledge attacker. Despite playing more open, usually on the left side, he likes to bring the ball to the middle and frequently enters the area. He plays with personality, with his head held high.

Last season, when he envisioned more space, he ended up (deservedly) as a substitute for Spaniard Pablo Sarabia, who, on loan from PSG for gold, was the main highlight of the team.

“I like to talk about Tabata, because it proves that I have to remember him every minute,” explained coach Rúben Amorim in November last year.

Now, at the start of 2022/23, he has the Portuguese Francisco Trincao, recently signed from Barcelona, ​​as a “great rival” in the attack. If he doesn’t live being negotiated (he is also in the sights of Sharjah FC, from the United Arab Emirates), he will fight for a spot among the holders.

Amorim doesn’t want to lose him. He continues to see him as an “unblocker” of games and a useful piece for a season that promises to be exhausting. Even so, Sporting continues without facilitating the negotiation with Palmeiras: it asks for 5 million euros (R$ 26.5 million), without installments and with extra value for goals achieved.