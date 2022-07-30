Fuel prices at gas stations fall again this week; gasoline drops to lowest value in more than 1 year | Economy

Gasoline, diesel and ethanol prices fell again at gas stations this week, according to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) released this Friday (29).

According to the ANP survey, the average price of a liter of gasoline dropped from R$5.89 to R$5.74, a decrease of 2.5%. This is the lowest level since the week ended on July 3 of last year (R$ 5,686). The maximum value found at the gas stations was R$ 7.49.

It was the fifth consecutive decline in the price of gasoline, according to the agency. In this period, the accumulated fall is 22.3%.

Already the average value of a liter of diesel went from R$ 7.44 to R$ 7.42, a reduction of 0.3%. The highest value found by the agency was R$ 9.

The price of diesel also dropped for the fifth week in a row, but the drop is much smaller. It was only 2%.

Last month, the prices of a liter of diesel and gasoline reached the highest nominal values ​​paid by consumers for fuel since the ANP began to carry out a weekly price survey in 2004.

Finally, the average price of ethanol went from R$4.32 to R$4.21, a drop of 2.5%. The survey found an offer of ethanol for a maximum of R$ 6.99

The ANP collected prices at more than 5,000 gas stations in Brazil. It is worth remembering that the final value of fuel prices at the pumps depends not only on the amounts charged at the refineries, but also on taxes and the profit margins of distributors and resellers.

The reduction of fuels feels the effect of the limitation of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) adopted by the states after the project that creates a ceiling for the tax on items such as diesel, gasoline, electricity, communications and public transport was sanctioned. .

According to the text, these items are classified as essential and indispensable, which prevents states from charging a rate higher than the general rate, which varies from 17% to 18%, depending on the location. Until then, fuels and other goods that the project benefits were considered superfluous and paid, in some states, up to 30% ICMS.

In addition, on Wednesday of last week, Petrobras carried out the first reduction of the year in the sale price of gasoline to refineries. This Friday, the state-owned company again reduced the value of a liter of fuel. The drop was 3.88%.

