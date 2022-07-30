Fux suspends Alagoas debt payment

Estado told the Supreme Court that the drop in ICMS revenue made it impossible to fulfill obligations with the Union

Minister Luiz Fux, president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), suspended this Thursday (28.Jul.2022) the payment of the debt of the State of Alagoas with the Union and financial institutions.

The State argued that the fall in the collection of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) that is levied on fuels made it impossible to pay debts due in August. The decrease in collection between July and December this year is R$ 461 million.

Fux responded to the request stating that Alagoas is in a situation of calamity due to heavy rains in the state. Here is the full text of the decision of the president of the Supreme Court (191 KB).

“The undue and unplanned suppression of essential public resources for the community in general, the realization that, given the inexorable guarantee of social rights to material benefits, demands, as a rule, high costs and that state resources are, by definition, scarce, so that the realization of these rights is invariably subject to allocative choices”. said Fox.

The rapporteur of the case is Minister Roberto Barroso. But the decision was taken by Fux, because the Court is in recess until August 31. Fux is the minister on duty until the Court returns to normal operation.

similar decision

Last week, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, also from the STF, responded to a similar request made by the State of Maranhão.

According to the magistrate, the drop in revenue caused by two complementary laws “causes a profound imbalance in the account of the federation entities”.

The minister also said that the restriction on taxation was decided unilaterally, “without consulting the States”. Here is the full text of the decision (178 KB).

“It is possible to say that the restriction on state taxation leads to a profound imbalance in the account of the federation entities, making the fulfillment of the obligations contracted in the contracts excessively onerous, at least at this stage”said.

ICMS is a state tax that represented 86% of state revenue in 2021, or R$652 billion. According to governors, fuel, oil, lubricants and energy accounted for almost 30% of the amount collected from the tax.