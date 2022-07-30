Gabriel Jesus steals the show in Arsenal’s rout and becomes the most talked about topic on Twitter – 07/30/2022

Having a magical start with the Arsenal shirt, Gabriel Jesus became the most talked about topic on Twitter, with 31,700 mentions. This Saturday morning, the Brazilian striker scored three goals and Arsenal thrashed Sevilla 6-0 in the friendly tournament ‘Emirates Cup’.

Gabriel Jesus was introduced as Arsenal’s reinforcement earlier this month and is already making the investment made by the Gunners worthwhile. In five games for the new club, the striker has already scored seven goals.

Today’s performance, in what was the last pre-season game of the London team, generated several comments on social networks about the moment of shirt 9.