Gas Aid will be paid again in August; see the calendar!

The beneficiaries of Gas Allowance will not yet receive installments with values ​​for the month of July. However, as this is a bimonthly benefit, the payment will return in August and its value will change.

According to the ordinance published in theOfficial Diary of the Union” Last Wednesday (20), the value of the Gas Aid will be 100% the value of the national average of the 13 kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This new amount will be valid until the end of the year, and no longer the 50% paid at the beginning of the program.

The payment of the benefit is made in conjunction with the Brazil aid, being done in even months. Like the old Bolsa Família program, the federal savings bank pays its beneficiaries in the last 10 working days of the month, based on the end of the Social Registration Number (NIS).

Gas Allowance payment schedule

Inquiries about the status of the benefit can be made through the Auxílio Brasil app, Caixa Tem app and Caixa Service, or by calling 111. In case of doubt, the beneficiary can also contact the Ministry of Citizenship by phone 121. See below the Auxílio Gás payment schedule for the month of August:

end of NIS Pay day 1 08/09 two 08/10 3 08/11 4 08/12 5 08/15 6 08/16 7 08/17 8 08/18 9 08/19 0 08/22

It is possible to use Auxílio Brasil passwords and cards to receive the gas ticket. With this, withdrawals can be made at Caixa Aqui lottery outlets and self-service terminals. In addition, the benefit can be paid in digital social savings from Caixa Tem. The Auxílio Gás installment is valid for 120 days, counting from the date on which the benefit is made available in the payment option.

benefit amount

During the month of June, the amount transferred to beneficiaries referring to the Auxílio Gás was R$53, which is equivalent to less than half of the average value of the cylinder in 23 states and in the DF. In the month in question, 5.68 million families received the benefit, which amounts to a transfer of R$ 301.2 million. In addition, in April the benefit amount decreased and reached R$ 51.

When analyzing by regions, the Northeast was the region with the most beneficiaries of the Gas Aid, in June 2022. Thus, 2.7 million families were covered, generating a transfer of R$ 146 million. In sequence are the Southeast (1.8 million beneficiaries), North (545,000), South (356,000) and Midwest (178,000).

O Gas Allowance was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro in November last year. This is intended to help low-income families to buy the 13 kg gas cylinder. In order to verify the value of the benefit, the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) publishes on its website monthly, until the tenth working day of the month, the average value of the previous six months referring to the national price of the 13 kg cylinder.