Gasoline price drops 14% and ethanol is advantageous in just 3 states

With the reduction in the ICMS rate on fuels in the states and the cut of R$ 0.20 in the price of a liter of gasoline in refineries, the oil derivative was 14.01% cheaper to consumers this month compared to June.

Ethanol, despite also showing a decrease in the national average price in the same period, of 8.34%, today is the most advantageous option for flex-fuel car owners in only three states: São Paulo, Goiás and Mato Grosso. Last month, it was worth filling up with alcohol in seven units of the Federation.

The data is from Ticket Log, provided exclusively to the UOL Cars. According to the logistics and fleet management company, today the city with the cheapest gasoline in Brazil is Valentim Gentil (SP), where the liter costs R$ 5,453 on average. The municipality with the highest price is Marechal Thaumaturgo, in Acre, where fossil fuel has an average of R$ 10.18.

In turn, the cheapest ethanol is also found in Valentin Gentil (R$ 3.758), while Santa Efigênia de Minas (MG) has the most expensive fuel alcohol in the country, sold at R$ 6.90 a liter, on average. .

“At the end of July, some states still sell a liter of gasoline with an average price above R$ 7, as is the case of Piauí and Roraima. However, the drop in fuel prices that occurred during the month was significant and happened in all regions of Brazil”, informs Douglas Pina, General Director of Mainstream of the Fleet and Mobility division of Edenred Brasil, owner of Ticket Log.

.Check below the survey of the logistics company with the average prices of the two fuels throughout the national territory during the month of July.

How is the calculation done?

The definition of the states where ethanol is more advantageous is based on the IPTL (Ticket Log Price Index).

The index shows the cost in reais per kilometer driven, taking into account the average price of a liter of fuel and average consumption – fixed at 8.5 km/l for alcohol and 11.5 km/l for gasoline. Of course, there are variations depending on the vehicle.

It is necessary to consider that the fuel of vegetal origin increases the consumption in approximately 30%, with variation downwards or upwards. For this reason, it is only worth using ethanol when the difference in price outweighs the reduction in autonomy in percentage terms.

See where it is most worth fueling up with ethanol*

+ Goiás

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,304

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.506

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5.974

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.519

+ Mato Grosso

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,299

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.506

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,524

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.567

+ Sao Paulo

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,207

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.495

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,981

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.520

See where it’s worth filling up with gas*

+ acre

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.738

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.675

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,612

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.575

+ Alagoas

– Average price of a liter of ethanol: R$ 5.814

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.684

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,661

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.579

+ Amazon

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,399

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.635

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,773

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.589

+ Bahia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,610

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.660

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,699

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.583

+ Ceará

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,073

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.714

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,869

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.597

+ Federal District

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,352

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.630

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5.948

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.517

+ Holy Spirit

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.362

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.631

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,297

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.548

+ Maranhão

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,067

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.714

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.955

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.605

+ Mato Grosso do Sul

– Average price of a liter of ethanol: R$ 4,934

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.580

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,330

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.550

+ Minas Gerais

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4.829

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.568

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,282

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.546

+ Pará

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,349

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.747

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.838

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.595

+ Paraíba

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.626

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.662

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,413

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.558

+ Paraná

– Average price of a liter of ethanol: R$ 4.809

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.566

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,090

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.530

+ Pernambuco

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,940

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.699

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,861

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.597

+ Piauí

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,559

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.654

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,227

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.628

+ Rio de Janeiro

– Average price per liter of ethanol: BRL 5,201

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.612

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,165

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.536

+ Rio Grande do Norte

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,136

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.722

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,764

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.588

+ Rio Grande do Sul

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.895

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.694

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,115

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.532

+ Rondônia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,039

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.710

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,557

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.570

+ Roraima

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,181

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.727

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,079

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.616

+ Santa Catarina

– Average price of a liter of ethanol: R$ 5,780

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.680

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,059

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.527

+ Sergipe

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.875

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.691

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,667

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.580

+ Tocantins

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.623

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.662

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,769

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.589

*Prices related to July 2022; due to lack of data, it was not possible to compare fuel prices in Amapá

