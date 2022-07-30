George Russell beats Sainz and takes the first pole of his career in Hungary – 07/30/2022

George Russell is the pole position of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Briton surprised everyone in the final seconds of qualifying by overcoming Carlos Sainz, from Ferrari, and finishing his lap in 1min17s377. Charles Leclerc was third and Lando Norris fourth.

“I’m over the moon. I’m feeling really happy. We worked really hard. On the last lap I did well in the first two corners, the weather got better and when I saw my name in first place I was impressed. It was a very special day.” , said Russell.

The drivers will return to the Hungaroring Circuit tomorrow at 10 am (from Brasília) for the race. The Hungarian GP is the 13th round of F1 in 2022. It is the last race before the traditional summer break. The second part of the season returns on August 28, with the Belgian GP.

With 233 points, Verstappen leads the 2022 season in the category. The Dutchman is followed in the table by Leclerc, who parked at 170 points and saw the Red Bull Dutchman open 63 points of difference. Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez is third with 163.

Q1

At the beginning of the first stage of the classification, Max Verstappen set the best lap with 1min18s792. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc didn’t start very well and finished 13th.

Seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton reached second place. Then, with six minutes to go in Q1, Sainz stole the Brit’s position and Leclerc got a better feel for the track, moving up to third.

At the end, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell of Mercedes, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) were in the top positions. Those eliminated were Yuki Tsunoda, Alexander Albon, Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly and Nicholas Latifi.

Q2

Max Verstappen was the highlight of Q2. The Red Bull Dutchman completed the Hungaroring lap in 1min17s703 and took first place. McLaren’s Lando Norris followed closely behind.

With four minutes to go, Verstappen remained in first position, Leclerc was second and Alonso was third. The one who did badly was Sergio Perez, who didn’t have a good time and ended up eliminated.

Those eliminated from Q2 were Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Mick Schumacher (Haas).

Q3

Carlos Sainz flew the track at the start of Q3 and set the best time of the weekend: 1min17s505. George Russell and Charles Leclerc followed close behind, almost half a second apart. Verstappen did not do so well in this first half and was seventh.

With five minutes to go, the drivers went to the pits to put on new tyres.

At the last minute, Carlos Sainz improved his time: 1m17s421. Leclerc did well but couldn’t outrun his Ferrari partner. And so it seemed that nothing would take the Spaniard’s first position, until George Russell (Mercedes) appeared to beat his opponent and take his first pole of his career when he completed the lap in 1:17.377.

See the classification for the Hungarian GP:

1. George Russell (Mercedes) – 1m17s377

2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – 1m17s421

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 1m17s567

4. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 1m17s769

5. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) – 1m18s018

6. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) – 1m18s078

7. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – 1m18s142

8. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) – 1m18s157

9. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren – 1m18s379

10. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) – 1m18s823

11. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) – 1m18s516

12. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) – 1m18s573

13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) – 1m18s825

14. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 1m19s137

15. Mick Schumacher (Haas) – 1m19s202

16. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) – 1m19s240

17. Alexander Albon (Williams) – 1m19s256

18. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) – 1m19s273

19. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) – 1m19s527

20. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) – 1m19s570