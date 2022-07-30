German cities reduce lighting and adopt cold showers – DW – 29/07/2022

Several cities in Germany have started to reduce night lighting on historic monuments and public buildings and offer only cold showers in swimming pools and sports halls. The aim is to save energy and save gas reserves for the winter, in the face of the risk that Moscow will cut off its gas supply entirely, in retaliation for sanctions it faces for the war in Ukraine.

In Berlin, around 200 buildings and landmarks, including the city hall, the State Opera, the Victory Column and Charlottenburg Palace, will go dark at night. The spotlight has already begun to be gradually turned off, in a process that will take four weeks.

“In view of the war against Ukraine and the threats to Russia’s energy policy, it is important that we take the greatest possible care with our energy,” said on Wednesday (27/07) the city’s environment secretary, Bettina. Jarasch of the Green Party.

She said the effort must also involve citizens and businesses, and called the city’s decision “the right thing to do to make a visible contribution.” The plan involves turning off 1,400 spotlights, which will be turned off by a third-party company.

The change will not save public resources as the labor costs are expected to be equivalent to the benefit of reduced energy use. Berlin will also reduce the heating of its public buildings.

Berlin’s historic landmarks such as the Brandenburg Gate will be darkened to save energy Photo: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has announced that he will also keep the facade of his official residence, the Bellevue Palace in Berlin’s Tiergarten park, unlit at night.

Cold showers in Hannover

Hannover, in the north of the country, also announced its plan on Wednesday to reduce energy consumption by 15%, and became the first major European city to turn off hot water in public buildings, which includes offering only cold showers in swimming pools and public sports centers.

The city will reduce the time of day that public buildings are heated from October to March, and limit the maximum temperature in them to 20 degrees Celsius. In sports gyms, the maximum will be 15 degrees. In storage areas and on public transport, 10 to 15 degrees.

There will also be no more external lighting in public buildings, museums and tourist attractions, and fountains will be turned off. “Any kilowatt saved protects the gas reserves,” said Hannover prefect Belit Onay.

The 15% savings target in Hannover is in line with the European Union (EU) plan approved this week – the fulfillment of which, however, is still voluntary and varies according to the reality of each country in the bloc. Germany is under pressure to demonstrate its commitment to reducing consumption in practice.

Most of the gas imported by Germany is used to heat homes and in the activity of large industries, in addition to generating about 15% of the electricity consumed in the country. EU countries are currently trying to top up their gas reservoirs as much as possible to ensure winter supplies.

reduced lighting

Similar measures were taken in other German cities. In Augsburg, Bavaria, the city government lowered the temperature of its public swimming pools and will do the same for heating public buildings. The cities of Mainz and Weimar have also reduced street lighting in some areas.

Munich announced that the external lighting of the city hall will also be turned off, and that public buildings will only have cold water. In Nuremberg, three of its four public swimming pools will be closed.

The government of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) has launched a national effort to save energy, which includes reducing the use of air conditioning, encouraging the use of public transport and promoting more efficient showers.

Before the war in Ukraine, Germany purchased 55% of its natural gas from Russia. Although the rate dropped to 35% in early June, Europe’s main economy is still heavily dependent on Russia for its energy.

On Wednesday, Russian state-owned giant Gazprom cut gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of its capacity, half of what it had been supplying.

bl/ek (AFP, ots)