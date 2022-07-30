Gil do Vigor travels to resume PhD and vents: “I needed to be strong”

Gil do Vigor said goodbye to Brazil this Friday (29) and left for California, in the United States, to resume his PhD. On Instagram, the former participant of BBB21 He said he is very happy to be back, but he also took the opportunity to vent. The economist recalled how difficult it was to be in another country and how he suffered when they began to invent lies about his doctorate.

“I’m very excited here, waiting to catch my flight. I’m going back for my PhD, everyone knows what an amazing trajectory I had. I went to the BBB, I dreamed, I tried“, declared Gil do Vigor. Then, the economist told how complicated the process of studying in another country and away from his family was.

“I went to the PhD, I had my problems, problems that affected me a lot, even more when the fake news spread that I had abandoned the PhD. I suffered, I cried“, remembered. At that time, Gil he had serious problems related to his mental health and needed treatment.

“They said I was going into a depressive state. I needed to be very strong, come back, cherish my family, do the things I needed to, calm my mind“, explained the former BBB. But despite all the difficulties, Gil do Vigor is much better and excited to return.

“But I’m coming back, I’m happy. Thank you my God, my fans. Thanks especially to my family who helped me, my friends. And my love, they have to put up with the life coming back!“, he concluded.

