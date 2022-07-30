Gil has a climate with Ana Maria when exposing relationship with ‘ex-BBB’

Ana Maria Braga left Gil do Vigor in a tight spot during her live show

Today the More you it was in a farewell mood. It turns out that Gil do Vigor participated in the attraction for the last time in person before his trip to California. On the occasion, as always happens, Gil took advantage of the space in Globe in addition to the frame command It’s chippedalso comment a little in relation to his intimate life.

Asked by Ana Maria Braga about the trip, he did not think twice and told some details about the trip, saying that he had already arranged a meeting with a former BBB.

Before revealing the name of the former BBB who will visit him, Gil do Vigor highlighted the affection he feels for his colleagues in the global reality. “It’s no use, I’m in love with ‘Big Brother’ and when you go through the show, it’s like we create a brotherhood relationship. So, we will be like this forever, even with some people having participated in other editions”, he said.

“Whenever I can, I meet someone who was from ‘Big Brother’. It’s as if we created an almost spiritual, transcendental connection that, regardless of the edition, we know, we feel just talking. It is a very strong business”, continued the former BBB.

“I’m going to miss them a lot, but there’s one, who participated in this edition, who goes outside just to visit me”, explained Gil do Vigor, leaving Ana Maria Braga curious. “Uh, but is that already marked? You don’t want to give it first hand here, do you?”.

After detonating and demanding “don’t come close to me”, Ana Maria scolds and cuts a reporter: “We don’t” “Tragedy”: Daughter of actress gets on motorcycle during live show, accelerates with everything and worse happens Live, guest breaks Patrícia Poeta by “ignoring” presenter and demanding return to Globo: “Worst program”

Gil then replied: “I do want to, because if he gave up going, now he’ll have to go anyway, because it’s all agreed. It’s Lucas Bissoli… We’re going to meet there to give a boost”.

Ana Maria Braga, after her reporter’s revelation, ended up putting on a suspicious face and generated an atmosphere when joking: “Oh, so Lucas said he’ll miss you so much… You don’t have a boyfriend, right?”.

Realizing what Ana Maria was trying to say, he immediately tried to clarify: “No! He’s already dating.”

See the moment in the video below!