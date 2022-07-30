Globo surprises employees and makes drastic decision with actress who denounced Marcius Melhem

THE Globe removed from its staff one more actress who denounced Marcius Melhem. After Dani Pepperoniwhich lost its exclusivity deal after seven years, the channel fired Veronica Debom.

For seven years, Debom was on the leading broadcaster as part of the cast of soap operas and comedy shows, according to information from iG. She followed the example of Dani Calabresa and other colleagues and went to Globo Compliance to denounce Marcius Melhem.

At the time, the artist exposed the attitudes of the then director at the time when Melhem was her boss in programs such as Zorra and Tá No Ar. Veronica said the then boss asked her to perform oral sex on him.

The case left the walls of Globo and became an inquiry by the Special Police Station for Assistance to Women. The investigation is not over yet.

Not to mention the Marcius Melhem episode, Globo explains the actress’ departure

By means of a note, Globo admitted the end of the contract with Veronica Debom, but discarded the fact that she was fired because of the episode with Marcius Melhem.

“The contract was not renewed with the author. And as we have been clarifying for some time about this dynamics of contracts, Globo, in tune with the changes that the market is going through, has been adopting new working practices with its talents”reported.

“The non-renewal of a contract does not mean the end of a partnership”he pointed out. “On the contrary, the new talent management model allows this partnership to be renewed in many other formats and future projects”clarified.

What did you think? follow @rd1official on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here