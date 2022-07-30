Gloria Perez reveals theory about the murderous action of Guilherme de Padua

In the documentary series ‘Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez’, Gloria Perez gives her explanation for the murder of her daughter, aged 22, on the night of December 28, 1992.

The author of the novel ‘De Corpo e Alma’ believes that Guilherme de Pádua pressured Daniella so that her characters, Bira and Yasmin, ended up together.

The situation – today it would be described as moral harassment – ​​became so serious that he would have been afraid that the actress would take any action that could harm him at Globo.

“I think he went too far in this pressure on Dani and was afraid she would tell me and her husband (actor Raul Gazolla). And that’s why he thought his career was over,” says Gloria in the HBO Max production.

In this line of thought, Guilherme de Padua killed Daniella Perez to ensure the continuity of his rising career on TV. He would have been motivated by the ambition to be successful. “My daughter was killed out of greed,” says the novelist.







Gloria believes greed for fame and success resulted in her daughter’s murder Photo: Blog TV Room

Less than 3 hours before the crime, the two recorded the sequence in which Yasmin broke up with Bira. At the time, director Fábio Sabag told ‘Globo Repórter’ that Guilherme cried a lot in the studio after the scene.

In the same report conducted by journalist Marcelo Rezende, chamberlains Walfredo Rosário and Geralda Fernandes reported that the actor was agitated that day and was constantly trying to talk to Daniella backstage.

Two other versions of Daniella Perez’s death were released by the press at the time: a pact between the couple on account of Paula Thomaz’s unhealthy jealousy and a satanic ritual to ensure Guilherme de Pádua’s success on TV.