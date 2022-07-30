Gloria Pires wears a stylish bikini in a paradise setting and impresses with her body – Famosos



Play/Instagram

Newsroom – Observatory of the Famous





07/29/2022 14:00

07/29/2022 14:00

Gloria Pires impressed the followers in his Instagram this Friday (29) by sharing new photos from his trip to the Bahamas. Wearing a stylish bikinithe actress posed fully in the paradise setting and made her body stand out.

At the time, the famous bet on a black piece, without wings, and he did some poses while taking his bath in the sea. In the first image, Gloria appears standing with her hands behind her head. In another click, the artist made a pose with the mermaid in the water and stole the show with its powerful curves.

‘Receive this Shalom!’, wrote the actress in the caption of the post. On the social network, Gloria Pires’ click attracted eyes and she was quickly surrounded by praise and endearing messages from fans and admirers.

‘Very muse’, said Maisa. ‘This woman is too beautiful’, wrote a follower. ‘Beautiful as always’, highlighted an f. ‘You always rock, what a beautiful mermaid’said another netizen.



Photograph:



Photograph:

SEE MORE: Gloria Pires clicked in the mall withsonpretty

The post Gloria Pires wears a stylish bikini in a paradise setting and impresses with her body was published first on Observatório dos Famosos.