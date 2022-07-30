“God knows what he does, he knows what he takes and he knows what he brings”; Ex-BBBs Fran and Diego reconnect after nine days apart

After 9 days of the announcement of the end of the relationship, Diego Grossi and Franciele resumed their marriage. The couple, who were formed in Big Brother Brasil 14, decided to make amends after the disagreement that separated the two. Through social networks, Franciele revealed that the couple resumed their marriage and encouraged the followers.

In the announcement made this Friday (29) on Instagram, Franciele posted a photo of her with her partner and Enrico, the couple’s son. She said that the relationship is even stronger: “Because God knows what he does, he knows what he takes and he knows what he brings! And he brought us back. Even stronger love, I love you!”, she wrote.

Diego commented on his companion’s publication: “I love you”. The two met in 2014, during Big Brother Brasil, and have been together ever since. Another comment highlighted was that of ex-BBB Anamara, who expressed happiness to see that the couple resumed their marriage: “I got goosebumps all over! So happy for you! You are beautiful and incredible together”, wrote Anamara.

The announcement of the separation was made public on the 20th of July. At the time, the couple said that the breakup took place amicably: “It’s not a hot-headed thing, it’s not a case of a specific thing. It’s an accumulation of things. We’ve been disagreeing for a while, we’ve been trying to exclusively by Enrico. Unfortunately or fortunately, we have now decided to end this journey together”, wrote Franciele.