Goiás confirms six more cases of monkeypox and reaches 18 in total

Goiás confirmed six more cases of monkeypox (Monkeypox) this Friday (29) and reached 18 confirmations in total. All cases are men aged between 23 and 43 years. The data are part of the bulletin released by the State Department of Health (SES) today.

In Goiânia the number jumped to 14 cases. Another city that entered the map of the disease is Itaberaí, which is 100 kilometers from the capital and had the first confirmed case. Aparecida de Goiânia (2 cases) and Inhumas (1) were other cities that had records. In the state, there are still 35 suspected cases awaiting test results, 25 of which are from the capital.

The Ministry of Health (MS) confirmed this Friday (29) the first death from the disease in Brazil. A 41-year-old man had serious immunity problems and was hospitalized at Eduardo de Menezes Hospital in Belo Horizonte. So far, the country has 1,066 confirmed cases, according to the MS.

Illness

The disease causes fever, body pain and the appearance of lymph nodes and lesions, which appear on the face and spread to the hands and soles of the feet. The symptomatic period can last from one to two weeks, after which the sores usually disappear. Transmission is by direct or indirect contact on contaminated surfaces.

“Monkey” smallpox got its name because the virus was first isolated among these mammals. However, currently, the disease is more common among rodents.

Prevention

The precautions are similar to those of the coronavirus, such as social distancing, the use of face masks and constant hand washing. In suspected or confirmed cases, patient isolation is necessary.