Google Maps gains feature to show tourist spots with 3D realism and two more new functions

To help travelers even more, Google Maps gained a new feature yesterday to highlight some of the main tourist attractions in the world. In a very realistic way, the tool presents 360º aerial views of 100 famous points, such as the Coliseum in Rome, Big Ben in London, the Statue of Liberty in New York and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

If you were curious, you can now enjoy it because the novelty is valid for all Android and iOS smartphones. To access, the user just needs to have the app updated and search for the tourist spot. The preview is available in the “Photos” area.

An interesting possibility is to visit the historic buildings of some destinations, such as London, in a 3D way.

With the intention of offering a more realistic idea of ​​the attraction, the resource can help the traveler to decide whether or not to visit the selected places.

For now, most visited cities are shown, such as Barcelona, ​​Spain, London, England, New York and San Francisco, United States, and Tokyo, Japan. The idea, according to Google, is for the tool to be expanded to more places over the years (will we see Brazilian cities?).

I found the news interesting, but I confess that with so many videos of destinations on social networks, I think I prefer to see the posts published to get an idea of ​​the places I want to visit. Let’s wait and see if the points chosen for the tool will expand soon and if, in everyday life, the app is more practical because it is lighter, for example.

other resources

The app also received two new tools. One is the improvement in location sharing, with emphasis on social encounters.

According to Google, the update offers the possibility to send the location live with friends and family, including notifications that notify the arrival or departure of a certain point – in cases where the user allows.

The latest change may also be interesting for travelers who enjoy cycling anywhere in the world. The platform announced the improvement of the cycling routes available in the app.

With this, starting in the coming weeks, cyclists will be able to compare routes and gather more detailed information about the route, such as the types of vehicles that usually travel along it and elevation of the road.

So, have you tried the tourist spots feature? What did you think of the news? Tell us in the comments.