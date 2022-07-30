Gracyanne says she was surprised by the eviction news: ‘My mother-in-law called crying’

Influencer vented and spoke of lack of empathy; couple lives in Rio de Janeiro and the lawsuit that became public refers to a property in São Paulo that the couple claims has no connection

the influencer Gracyanne Barbosa broke the silence and spoke about the alleged eviction notice that she and her husband, the singer Beautiful, would have received. In a note sent to Young pan, the couple’s team, represented by the lawyer Marcelo Passos, informed that there is no eviction order regarding the current housing that the artists live in Rio de Janeiro and that the process that became public is being processed in the Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ -SP) and refers to a property in the Planalto Paulista neighborhood, in São Paulo. The couple’s defense claims that the amounts owed are the responsibility of the company Central de Shows de Eventos Ltda. Gracyanne said that she and her family were surprised by the news that they would be evicted from their house in Rio. “They use the name Belo because it sells. Sell ​​for good and for bad. Unfortunately, Belo doesn’t talk, he prefers to suffer quietly, but I don’t keep it, everything has a limit”, declared the fitness muse. The statements were given to the splash and confirmed by Young pan with the artist’s advice.

Gracyanne regretted the great repercussion of the case, because, according to her, many untruths were reported. “They go out writing without thinking that there is his mother, my mother, the children, the granddaughter. My mother-in-law called me crying and asking: ‘Where are you going?’ Since the process is from São Paulo, from a property we don’t even live in, from a company that isn’t even in the name of Belo. There is a lack of empathy in the human being”, fired the influencer. Adding open rents, late IPTU, unpaid consumer bills and compensation for moral damages, the alleged debt involving the São Paulo property would have already exceeded R$ 260 thousand. Gracyanne and Belo’s team said that the company that owes the high amount “does not include the singer as a partner or administrator”.

“Is it over there [a empresa] actually belongs to a former manager of the musician, with whom he no longer maintains professional relationships, as the national entertainment market is aware in 2018. This former manager handed over the property as a courtesy to Belo, at the time of the facts. , as a counterpart of the agency relationship of the two. But it was up to the contract holder to be responsible for the expenses, not Belo. This division of responsibilities was even part of the existing professional agreement between the two,” the note said. It was also pointed out that the couple did not sign any lease agreement for that property and that they will request in the TJ-SP that they cease to appear as part of the action.