Grêmio training: Geromel is preserved, and Thiago Santos gives scare in ball possession work | Guild

Coach Roger led the last training session before the weekend off on Friday afternoon and prioritized work on exchanging passes under pressure. For preservation, as happened last Thursday, Geromel did not participate in activities with the ball.

Except for injured Kannemann and Ferreira, the Grêmio coach had the entire group on the CT Luiz Carvalho lawn. First, physical trainer Reverson Pimentel performed a kind of pre-workout with physical strength exercises.

After that, the captain ended the day at the academy, while the rest of the squad remained on the field. In the first half, Roger divided the players into two groups and performed the work of exchanging passes within a delimited space.

Roger Machado leads Grêmio training

Soon after, he split the entire cast into two teams. While the goalkeepers trained separately, the field athletes did a job that valued possession of the ball under pressure from the opposing team, using half of the lawn.

During this work, Thiago Santos gave a scare. In one of the moves, the steering wheel caught his leg on the lawn and fell complaining of pain. The activity was paralyzed, the club’s doctors attended the scene and Thiago returned to training.

Thiago Santos gives a scare in Grêmio training

Now, commission and players get Saturday and Sunday off. On Monday, work will resume at Grêmio’s CT. Grêmio will face Guarani on the 5th, in Campinas, at the Brinco de Ouro stadium, starting at 9:30 pm, for the twelfth round of Serie B.