GTA 6: the protagonist’s interpreter may have been discovered

If before we were totally orphans of information about the future of the series GTAit seems that in the last few days a flood of possible leaks related to Grand Theft Auto 6 started to appear on the internet.

The most recent of these suggests that the next game must be starring a Latin womanwith the plot taking place in a location inspired by Miami, in the United States, along the lines of what was seen in GTA Vice City. Now, the actress responsible for giving life to the protagonist of GTA 6 may have finally been discovered.

As noted by Eurogamer, the Puerto Rican Alexandra Cristina Echavarri added a very interesting information to her online resume: the actress listed, as her most recent work, the participation as main character in a game by Rockstar Games. Obviously, the internet soon added this to the rumor about the Latin protagonist in the next GTA.

Rockstar Games Game Listing Still Appears on Actress Resume Via Internet ArchiveSource: Internet Archive/Actors Access/Reproduction

It didn’t take long for the information to be removed from the actress’ CV, but a quick search on the Internet Archive still shows the site unchanged, with the quote at acting in a game published by Take Two. Removing the game from the list, as you can imagine, helped even more strength to the rumors recent.

So far nothing has been confirmed, so everything should continue to be treated as part of the rumor. But hey, who knows we might finally know who will lend the voice — and potentially the look — to the protagonist of the next GTA?!