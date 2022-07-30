GTA 6 with 4 protagonists and 3 cities was the original plan

Rockstar Games has already officially revealed that it is almost entirely focused on Grand Theft Auto 6, but has not shared specific details about this project that has been eagerly awaited for almost 10 years by fans of the series.

However, Jason Schreier spoke with more than 20 current and former employees of Rockstar Games who revealed some first details of Grand Theft Auto 6. According to these reports, the game will have two main characters, a criminal duo including a Latin woman , which will carry out missions in a city inspired by Miami.

Schreier also says the plan is to expand Grand Theft Auto 6 with more content that goes beyond missions. Rockstar Games is aiming to release more cities and more story over the months after GTA 6 hits stores, especially as the game is being developed as part of a new era for the company. More respectful work environments, without heavy workloads for weeks on end, the well-known crunch that has generated so much controversy, or toxicity. These changes take time and lengthen development time, the reward is happier employees.

Following these revelations from Schreier, Stephen Totilo of Axios Gaming added that releasing GTA 6 with one city and two protagonists is a testament to the change in attitude at Rockstar Games, as the original plan was more ambitious but would represent a punishing effort for employees.

According to him, four characters spread over 3 cities was the initial plan, but to frame the launch with changes in favor of employees, the scale for the launch was reduced.