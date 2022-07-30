Guilherme de Padua talks about attacks after series on the death of Daniella Perez | celebrities



Guilherme de Padua says he will not respond to attacks after series on the death of Daniella Perez

Published 07/29/2022 15:54

Rio – Former actor Guilherme de Padua announced last Thursday that he will not speak in response to the attacks he has received since the premiere of the series “Brutal Pact – The Assassination of Daniella Perez”. The documentary produced by HBO Max recalled the death of Gloria Perez’s daughter, stabbed by the now pastor and Paula Thomaz, in 1992.

“I’m leaving, stopping this subject. I believe that the faith I carry will help me to improve as a person inside and even do something for others. , in the video posted on its YouTube channel.

Then he says he was advised by another pastor to shut up and vented: “My natural reaction is to defend myself, anyone has a right of reply in the natural world, but I don’t live in the natural world anymore. I wake up I remember that I am Guilherme de Pádua, that I have this burden on my back, and every morning is a fight”, he said.

“I’m not playing the victim, but it’s not easy to return to the media after 30 years. I did my time, I did everything the law demanded of me. I was leading a dignified, discreet life. do”, added Guilherme, who confessed to having been responsible for murdering Daniella along with Paula, who was his wife at the time. The former actor was sentenced to 19 years in prison, having served only six years and nine months in prison, before being released in 1999. Today, Guilherme is the pastor of an evangelical church in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais.

The case came to light with the release of the documentary series “Pacto Brutal”, by HBO Max, on the 21st. Actress Daniella Perez was murdered by Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz on December 28, 1992. According to investigations, her daughter de Gloria Perez was killed for professional reasons, considering that the former actor committed the crime by having his role reduced in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, written by Daniella’s mother.

In the plot, the young artist was a romantic partner with Padua, who was in her first big work on TV. The romance scenes between the two are pointed out as the reasons that led Paula Thomaz to join her then husband to murder Daniella. The actress’ body was found with 18 knife punctures in a thicket in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.