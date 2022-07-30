Gusttavo Lima is convicted of quoting cell phone number in song

Singer Gusttavo Lima was ordered to pay about R$48,000 in compensation for moral damages to a woman who has the phone number mentioned in the song “Bloqueado”. The musician will appeal the decision in the first instance.

In the process, to which splash had access, the resident of Pato Branco (PR) claimed that she began to receive thousands of messages and calls from “a multitude” of the artist’s followers, which was causing her “serious psychological damage in the face of the inconvenience of peace experienced”.

The woman even asked in urgent relief that the phone number be removed from the song on digital platforms and that Gusttavo Lima be banned from singing the song in his shows under penalty of a daily fine, but the request was rejected by judge Luiz Henrique Vianna. Silva.

In the song “Blocked”, the phone number, hidden here, is mentioned in the following chorus:

“I know I can’t call / For those who already forgot me / Heart promised never to relapse / Only now it’s lost, it’s without dignity / I missed you / Those that the heart burns / 9xxx-xxxx / Look at me relapse again”

splash contacted Gusttavo Lima’s advice, who, through his lawyer Cláudio Bessas, informed that he will appeal.

“As we mentioned before, it is important to point out that Gusttavo Lima is only the performer of the song ‘Bloqueado’. The composers are the people who create the work and enter a random number, without indicating who it is, much less the DDD”, says the note.

“Finally, we have the freedom of expression of thought enshrined in our Magna Carta (CF, art. 5, IV)”, the text also informs.

Gusttavo Lima is the performer of the song, composed by Rodrigo Reis, Renno Poeta and Kinho Chefão.

This is the second conviction of the musician for the same reason. At the beginning of last month, he was sentenced to pay R$50,000 to a paulista woman, as revealed by Rodrigo Gentile, a columnist for UOL.

Like Pato Branco’s wife, the plaintiff said she began to receive calls and messages from the singer’s fans via WhatsApp.