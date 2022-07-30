Gusttavo Lima sentenced in court after citing cell phone number in song



Reproduction/Disclosure

Mariana Valbo – Special for Uai





07/29/2022 11:18

07/29/2022 11:18

A resident of Pato Branco, in the interior of Paraná, won a lawsuit brought at first instance against country singer Gusttavo Lima. Claiming that she was greatly harmed by having the phone number quoted in the song Blocked, she got the opinion in her favor and will have to receive an approximate amount of R$50 thousand for compensation for moral damages, in case the musician does not appeal. By using the number since 2009, as the defense stated, she ended up being harmed by starting to receive many prank calls.

His lawyer, Fabiano Giaretta, stated in the lawsuit: “She suffers from the importance of peace, because she receives numerous messages to this day. It is important to make it clear that she did not sue Gusttavo Lima to gain fame, so much so that she doesn’t want her name to be known. She just wants the damage done to her to be compensated. , seeing such annoyance against her”.

In an excerpt from the decision of July 19, signed by the lay judge Daniel Proena Larsson, it is mentioned that although the area code does not appear, there are different owners who hold the number, so much so that this is not the only process due to the letter of Blocked. “Now, it is known that there are more than 214 million inhabitants in our country, so it is extremely likely that random numbers have their respective owners.”, stated the decision.

Due to undue messages, such as pornographic ones, that she received, the woman will have to be entitled to an amount that can mitigate the damage caused. “The fixing of a financial amount represents, in fact, a compensation for the unjust mental suffering caused by others, serving as reparation for the moral damage suffered.”, says a snippet.

Although the decisions are being made, the sertanejo Gusttavo Lima remains without commenting and recently, he traveled to the United States and missed a hearing scheduled by the Justice of Roraima that dealt with precisely the same subject but this time, a lawsuit filed by a resident from the north of the country.